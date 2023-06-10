Would an AFL stadium bring rock gods to Tasmania?

A destination's attraction to international music acts depends on multiple factors, not just a venue's capacity. The size and quality of the stadium would be a significant factor in increasing the demand for concerts in the region; if a major artist thinks they could fill it on multiple nights, they may consider it. However, music industry insiders tell me that Tasmania's population spread, and the fact the largest part of the population is not concentrated in the capital as it is in mainland states, serves as a deterrent for big touring acts. The local market size influences any music promoter deciding to include a city on an international music tour. How often do you see an international artist only playing in capital cities, booking multiple nights and requiring fans to travel to them? They rarely play in regional areas. Rightly or wrongly, Hobart and Launceston are seen as regional areas. So while having a large stadium can increase the likelihood of attracting big-name acts, it is not the sole determining factor. The extra transportation costs to get equipment to Tasmania is also a significant deterrent for big bands; it is also why many don't play in Perth.