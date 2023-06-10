Would an AFL stadium bring rock gods to Tasmania?

Premier Jeremy Rockliff tweeted this week, "Today, Foo Fighters have joined the list of major acts Tassie is missing out on. If only we had somewhere to host them and 30,000 fans. We're going to keep fighting until we have what every other State has. Tasmanians deserve that."
He went on to say, "Can you imagine the boost those 30,000 fans would give local businesses?"
The Premier is clearly saying if the Hobart AFL stadium goes ahead, and perhaps considerable upgrades to York Park, major music acts like the Foo Fighters would come to Tasmania and rock our socks off, benefiting everyone, not just music fans.
I'd like to agree with the Premier, but I love music, so I am biased.
Stadiums provide a larger capacity and better technical capabilities than traditional concert venues, making them attractive for artists looking to reach a larger audience. So Tasmania would have a better chance of attracting acts like the Foo Fighters with stadiums. But would a stadium in Hobart and an upgraded York Park bring rock gods and the associated benefits to Tasmania? Perhaps not. Here's why.
A destination's attraction to international music acts depends on multiple factors, not just a venue's capacity. The size and quality of the stadium would be a significant factor in increasing the demand for concerts in the region; if a major artist thinks they could fill it on multiple nights, they may consider it. However, music industry insiders tell me that Tasmania's population spread, and the fact the largest part of the population is not concentrated in the capital as it is in mainland states, serves as a deterrent for big touring acts. The local market size influences any music promoter deciding to include a city on an international music tour. How often do you see an international artist only playing in capital cities, booking multiple nights and requiring fans to travel to them? They rarely play in regional areas. Rightly or wrongly, Hobart and Launceston are seen as regional areas. So while having a large stadium can increase the likelihood of attracting big-name acts, it is not the sole determining factor. The extra transportation costs to get equipment to Tasmania is also a significant deterrent for big bands; it is also why many don't play in Perth.
To attract international music acts, the local market would need to demonstrate a significant demand for concerts and a willingness to support and attend such events. It is unknown if there is an enthusiastic and large enough fan base to create a compelling case for international artists to include Hobart and Launceston on their tour schedules, even if we had state-of-the-art stadiums. Hobart has a population of 200,000, and Launceston has about 75,000. More than 2 million people live in Brisbane as a comparison.
The Premier is correct. An AFL stadium in Hobart and an upgraded York Park would enhance the State's ability to host larger concerts. But a stadium would not be enough to get them here. That adds to the risk of building a stadium if the premise for building it is "if we build it, they will come."
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
