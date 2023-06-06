X-Golf, an indoor golf driving range, is on course for its first Tasmanian site after a City of Launceston council decision.
The council acting as a planning authority unanimously voted in favour of the development application put forward at a meeting on May 18.
The council accepted the recommendation of planners to approve the change of use to sports and recreation at the 86-96 Gleadow Street, Invermay.
The approval included 17 conditions ranging from demolition, sign illumination and hours of construction.
The business will also be confined to opening hours of 10am to 10pm on Monday to Thursday, extending to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and will need to be closed by 5pm on Sunday and public holidays.
X-Golf is a chain with sites already in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia.
The proposed site includes Middy's Data electrical at 90 Gleadow Street.
The plans are for six golf stimulator spaces indoors, as well as a bar and kitchen.
The approval also put a condition on the food and beverage aspect being a secondary aspect to the indoor golf.
Each stimulator will consist of an open cubical that is five square metres with a screen and camera set-up that allows a simulated game experience.
Informal and formalised competitions are expected to be held at the facility.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
