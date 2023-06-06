Hiking Cradle Mountain or the Three Capes never fails to transform a person, but now it can transform the landscape itself courtesy of an innovative wildlife regeneration fundraiser.
Tasmanian Walking Company (TWC) will donate 100 per cent of the ticket price from four of its award-winning tours in October to wildlife preservation and rehabilitation as part of the 'Walk for Wild' event series.
Walk for Wild - which launched in 2022 and raised $115,000 dollars in its first fundraising effort - is a collaboration between World Wide Fund for Nature Australia (WWF-Australia), TWC and Regenerate Australia.
It returns this year with a goal of $150,000 in its sights for Regenerate Australia's landscape and wildlife regeneration program - the "largest and most innovative" in the country's history.
Tasmanian Walking Company co-owner Brett Godfrey said Walk for Wild exemplified his business' ongoing commitment to inspiring positive changes in conservation.
"At the heart of this conservation cause lies a wonderful partnership [and] a shared vision to drive change and promote a deep appreciation for Australia's natural landscapes," Mr Godfrey said.
"Together, we are supporting initiatives to re-wild Australia through reintroducing lost species to natural environments and the restoring of ecosystems to create more resilient landscapes."
Mr Godfrey said this was the perfect opportunity to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of walking in Australia's remote wilderness areas while leaving a legacy on the places and communities visited in a postive way.
The October tours to fund Regenerate Australia are the Great Ocean Walk, the Overland Track, Bay of Fires walk, and Three Capes.
WWF-Australia senior manager of impact partnerships Kathryn Birch said last year, walkers helped to support the critical rehabilitation work in droves, and they hoped an even bigger impact would be felt this year.
Walk for Wild experiences can be booked at www.taswalkingco.com.au/wwf-walk-for-wild/ while donations can be made directly to the cause by referencing "Walk for Wild" with contributions at taswalkingcofoundation.com.au/donate
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
