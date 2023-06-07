Hill climbing new heights in Tasmania

Few players have watched, and enjoyed, the evolution of Tasmanian women's soccer as much as Katie Hill.
In her 32nd year as a player, the Launceston United veteran is about to grace another statewide final of a sport she was forced to quit for a decade due to the lack of female opportunities.
"I recall a time when I was told 'You've reached this age, you have to stop now because you can't play with the boys and there is no girls' team'. All of a sudden you just weren't allowed to play any more," Hill said.
The 38-year-old said the sport is unrecognisable from the one she played as a junior with Southern Raiders at the now defunct Ogilvie Park.
"I'm so grateful that the young players in my team actually have somewhere to go because there is no ceiling now, you can keep climbing. That wasn't a thing that was available to female players in Tassie and now it is and it's outstanding. They can play Super League and statewide cup and be noticed.
"It's a great opportunity. I'm chuffed for them, I'm a little bit jealous of them but I'm glad that I get to keep playing with them."
Launceston-born Hill attended Punchbowl Primary School and Scotch Oakburn College and was used to being the only girl in boys' teams before being told she had to stop playing soccer.
She played hockey with Launceston City, Tamar Churinga, South Launceston and Queechy before returning to soccer, initially with Northern Rangers.
"I hadn't played since juniors because I didn't know that women's soccer was a thing. Well it wasn't for a while. I played futsal and indoor soccer and then finally found women's soccer.
"I remember Jock Glass who was my junior coach coming to a game and telling me he thought United was the best fit for me because he thought this was the club with the best people and would suit me as a person and he was always right, so I did what he said and I've never regretted it."
Eleven years after walking into Birch Avenue, the actor, clown doctor, theatre technician and central defender has witnessed unprecedented progress.
"It's changed dramatically since I started, even in terms of architecture. We had the old clubrooms, if you could call them that. You had a tetanus shot before you went anywhere near the shower.
"The club has made great strides in terms of being a really great place for all players to be but it's especially inclusive of women and that's been a distinct shift over the last 10 years. The support of the club in pushing for us to make it into the Women's Super League in the first place was massive because that is no small undertaking and I think the faith that they showed in the women's playing group at that point and since has been massive.
"Two weeks ago when we had the female football week we had the mascots and mini roos games. To see those little girls come into the change rooms afterwards and just be so excited that they get to grow up and play WSL for United was massive. They made me feel 10 foot tall."
What is the favourite dressing room song?
Pitch Perfect soundtrack.
Who is the loudest singer?
That's probably a tie between LAD (Laura Dickinson) and me.
When was best club song rendition?
Probably when we beat South at their place at the start of last season. That was pretty epic.
Who is the funniest in the rooms?
Adilat (Otto). She's like an Energizer Bunny.
Who's the toughest player?
Probably me but I don't like saying that about myself.
Who does everyone turn to for advice?
Nichola (Clark) or myself. I have a lot of life experience because I'm much, much older than all of the players and sometimes it can be good to offer a different perspective because everything feels very big in the moment.
How does (coach) Nick Rawlinson cope with you lot?
I think Nick is a very good coach for women because he can adapt his coaching style depending on the age and the needs of the player that he's talking to. He's a good communicator and I think he has a really good understanding that positivity is key in women's football.
How different is he to (previous coaches) Frank Compton and Lynden Prince?
I think when you've got two coaches working as a pair, you're going to get a different result because they're bouncing ideas off each other. Nick now has Montana (Leonard) as his assistant but he's done a really good job of taking the load of coaching the team on just his shoulders for the majority of the season so far.
Who talks in the huddle and what is said?
It's all of us. Issy Declerck is a really great motivator for the team. The thing that comes up all the time is that you don't need to worry if you make a mistake - it's sport and mistakes happen - but if you make a mistake, you're the first person to try and fix it. Issy is a big one for reminding us that communication is key. We also say that it's 100 per cent effort or it's nothing.
What are your memories of the last two finals?
The first was a week or two prior to me coming back from tearing my MCL so I was on the bench. I really wanted to play but the physio had the good sense to not clear me. It was against Olympia and we got up early which was massive. There was a lot of self-belief and then we had the injury to Madi Gilpin breaking her arm. That was a real defining moment in the game and a distinct shift in the momentum on the pitch but it was a great experience. For the girls to make the final in the first year was incredible. Last year (against Kingborough) I think the nerves turned more to excitement, seeing things as an opportunity rather than something to be feared. So I think mentality-wise there was a bit of a shift there which I'm definitely hoping we can carry on into this year. Nerves just mean you care.
How do you beat South Hobart?
Play better football than them on the day.
What have you learned from this season's two games against them?
We've learned that we can match it with them. They're a team that have signed a huge amount of quality players. We've got a lot of players that have come through our ranks over a number of years and think that we have a lot of self-belief and are a really tight-knit group and I think that carries us across the line in a lot of big occasions. You just have to trust your teammates and I think that's something that we do without thinking about.
