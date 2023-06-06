Nicole Westerdale moved to Tasmania with the hopes of serving the rural Scottsdale community, and while she's following her passion, it's come at a cost.
Like many other recent university graduates, Ms Westerdale was shocked to see her HECS-HELP debt had increased when an indexation of 7.1 per cent was applied to the debts nationwide on June 1.
"It's around $81,000 at the moment," Ms Westerdale said.
Ms Westerdale graduated from the University of Queensland and has been working at Scottsdale Veterinary Service since January this year.
She said before the increase, her debt was around $74,000.
Ms Westerdale said even with her current full-time hours and working on call on weekends, it wasn't enough to be paying the debt back.
"They take out certain amounts each pay that go towards your HECS debt, but my HECS is more than what I'm earning in a year so it's a large amount to be paying back."
On top of the financial stress, Ms Westerdale said the veterinary industry was struggling with burnout, especially in rural areas.
"The industry in itself is struggling with not having enough people; the average lifespan of a vet is around three years which sounds ridiculous, but it really takes a toll on you," she said.
"It's quite a demanding job and in those rural areas, it may be that it's not the ideal place that people want to live."
She said there were a number of issues surrounding rural vet clinics.
"When you're in that area and there's no other real vets around, you're taking on a lot more clients," Ms Westerdale said.
"Some things are a lot trickier because you can't refer animals away to bigger clinics a lot of the time, so that puts more pressure on you meet the standards of wanting to do specialist procedures, even though you're not a specialist clinic."
To try and meet the demand for HECS incentives, as well as more support for veterinarians, Apiam Animal Health announced its own HECS 'forgiveness' program.
The response came after the federal government indicated the prospect of a HECS reprieve for vets wouldn't be 'looked into' until 2025.
The program will initially be offered to 10 vets in its first year with each being supported with grants of $65,000 paid over a four year bonding period.
Ms Westerdale said the incentive could be a way to get more graduate veterinarians into clinics.
"I think it's great, it's quite new at the moment and it's definitely available for new grads; having a program like this may be a good incentive for someone to try rural for a bit," Ms Westerdale said.
She said more government incentives to get people into studying would be beneficial to the industry.
"I feel like there should be some kind of plan in place because the way the HECS debts are going with the veterinary industry already struggling to get numbers, it doesn't look great," she said.
"Something needs to change because it's a lot of strain; even my colleagues who have just graduated are already questioning their careers.
"It's a shame because the people I've studied with, everyone is so passionate about the job, but it's sad when there's all that passion but the cost of living and paying back debt just takes away from it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.