The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Juror illness halts trial

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cedric Jordan (left) and Noelene Jordan leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston
Cedric Jordan (left) and Noelene Jordan leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston

The illness of a juror has halted the trial of a Swansea couple over the murder of their ex-son-in law in 2009.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.