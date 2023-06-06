The illness of a juror has halted the trial of a Swansea couple over the murder of their ex-son-in law in 2009.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, of Campbell Town.
Mr Barker was shot four times with a .22 rifle on August 2, 2009 and found dead inside his home the next morning.
It is the second pause for juror illness during the seven weeks of the trial so far.
The jury has heard evidence that there was significant tension between Mr Barker and the accused's daughter Rachel over the custody and access to the couple's then five-year-old daughter.
The jury has two reserve members in case a juror or two needs to be discharged.
Justice Robert Pearce adjourned the trial until June 7, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
