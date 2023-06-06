A 20-year-old man who could not rid himself of his criminal associates is set to spend up to six months in jail after he failing a drug treatment order, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Heath Alexander Carter, of Ravenswood received the order in February instead of a six month jail sentence for evading police twice in a day and a raft of firearm offences.
His defence counsel Hannah Goss said that his problem was residing in Launceston and being near the associates that he gets into trouble with.
Ms Goss said application by the Court Mandated Diversion team to cancel the order was conceded.
He was absent from his curfew address on two dates in May and was allegedly found in possession of a shortened firearm in Devonport in April.
Carter has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault allegedly committed with a firearm while he was on the order.
Ms Goss said it was accepted that Carter had a poor record.
The court heard that he was arrested on April 21, 2023 less than two months after the order began.
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned the aggravated assault charges until July 4 and adjourned consideration of the cancellation application until June 20, 2023.
His previous convictions include walking in Launceston with a backpack which contained a shortened double barrel shotgun with nine shotgun cartridges, a small quantity of cannabis and a smoking pipe.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.