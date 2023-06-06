The Examiner
Energy Minister Barnett fronted budget estimates hearings Tuesday

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:08pm
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett confirmed policy prioritising state's biggest industrials' power volumes ahead of other big users. File photo
The government has devised a secret policy of prioritising electricity volumes to the state's four largest industrial power users at the expense of other large customers, a parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday.

