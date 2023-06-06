The government has devised a secret policy of prioritising electricity volumes to the state's four largest industrial power users at the expense of other large customers, a parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday.
Labor Franklin MHA Dean Winter accused the government of secrecy, after it emerged that Renewables and Energy Minister Guy Barnett sent a letter to the state's four biggest electricity industrials, reassuring them that they would be prioritised for power volumes ahead of other large power consumers in the state.
Mr Winter read from the letter:
"The government considers that major industrial customers should have the opportunity, ahead of new potential industrial loads, to reach commercial terms with Hydro Tasmania for its existing volume of electricity".
Mr Winter questioned whether this policy could inhibit investment from new and large potential power users, such as hydrogen producers, who have not been able to contract with Hydro Tasmania on the same commercial terms as the big four.
Mr Barnett confirmed the letter and said the government wanted to prioritise support to the existing major industrials.
He said because of the "fine balance" between electricity demand and supply in the state, new industrial power consumers needed to construct their own generation capacity.
"The existing major industrial customers ... should have the opportunity to negotiate on commercial terms with hydro to recontract with Hydro Tasmania their existing volumes of electricity as current arrangements expire," Mr Barnett said.
The four large industrial customers are Rio Tinto's aluminium smelter and Liberty's manganese smelter, both in Bell Bay; the Nyrstar zinc works in Hobart, and Norske Skog Boyer newsprint works in New Norfolk.
"Newcomers coming with industrial-scale loads, we want them to bring with them generation, whether it's wind or solar or by other means," Mr Barnett said.
He said these new companies could contract with Hydro Tasmania for "firming" - supplying electricity during periods where their own generating capacity was insufficient, such as during times of low wind.
A number of large Tasmanian businesses have complained in recent months about the prices being offered in the state.
John Lamb, managing director of mining group Mallee Resources, earlier this year said his company had been forced to contract at high rates with Aurora Energy and had also been required to post a $1.8 million bond to the retailer before it would do business.
Tim Rosenfield, chief executive officer of Firmus, a Kings Meadows-based data centre company, has previously said his industry has been let down in the state by the lack of access to cheap power.
Meanwhile several hydrogen production proponents have yet to commit to producing the gas in the state, in part because of uncertainty over power prices and infrastructure.
Origin Energy, which has previously proposed building a 420,000 tonnes per annum ammonia plant in Bell Bay, said the price of electricity was one of the biggest factors in its investment decision.
But it cast doubt on the state's suitability in a feasibility report published last year.
The report read: "The cost of electricity generation ... [has] the largest material impact on the levelised cost of ammonia, and these are not yet at a level that supports the project progressing".
However, other hydrogen projects are progressing.
Abel Energy this week announced a $1.2 billion project to produce methanol in a joint venture with Spanish wind energy giant Iberdrola, and smaller projects by Countrywide Hydrogen in Hobart and Launceston are moving forward.
