Trainer Adam Trinder holds the fate of punters in his hands at the first of two trial midweek meetings at Spreyton on Wednesday.
Trinder will be represented by a strong team of 10 horses on his home track, including five pre-post favourites.
Last-start winners Seydoux, Incriminate and Hewie all opened favourites in the TAB's fixed-odds markets as did Cherokee Dancer and Kireina Marubrah who will contest maiden races.
Trinder had four winners from only 19 runners - a strike-rate of 21 per cent - during May to take his season's tally to 43.
He sits third on the premiership table behind Scott Brunton on 57 wins and John Blacker on 49.
The trainer is hopeful Seydoux can maintain her unbeaten Tasmanian record when she steps up in class in the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
"She was ridden a treat by Brendon McCoull at her last start and ran slick time, finishing off in the fifth fastest last 200m of the day," Trinder said.
"She has been a wonderful buy for some loyal stable clients and that win suggests there is still more to come."
The front-running Incriminate has won three of his past four starts and taken his career earnings to almost $100,000.
"He always runs well for Erica Byrne Burke and is starting to carve out a real niche for himself running the field along in races around a mile," Trinder said.
Hewie broke his maiden status with a last-stride win in Hobart at start No. 7 and now steps up to 1880m for the first time in the Class 1 Plate.
"He struggled to find clear racing room until straightening and his last 100m was most impressive," Trinder said.
"He has been a work in progress and we're hoping he can now go on."
The success of Friday night thoroughbred racing at Mowbray has seen the number of meetings in that timeslot more than doubled next season.
The Tasmanian Turf Club will host seven Friday night fixtures between October this year and April 2024, an increase of four on this season.
Tasracing described this season's three meetings as an "outstanding success".
The Friday night schedule will again include a meeting on Cox Plate eve, October 27, a timeslot that has proved a financial windfall over the past two seasons with significantly higher betting turnover.
The TTC's total allocation of 25 meetings for 2023-24 will include 20 under lights.
There will be 72 thoroughbred meetings in total, including seven on King Island, 91 harness meetings and 159 greyhound meetings.
Hobart has 24 thoroughbred meetings, an increase of three, most on Sunday afternoons.
Harness racing has picked up an extra Saturday night slot on Sky 1, taking the total to six.
Of the harness meetings that would normally have been held at Devonport, Launceston will host nine, Burnie three and Hobart one.
Launceston will host 31 of the greyhound meetings moved from Devonport and Hobart 21.
