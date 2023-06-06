Second-term City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker has re-affirmed his intention to run in the mayoral by-election, with an aim of making the city the "gold standard".
First elected in 2018, Cr Walker contested the mayoral election in 2022 and finished second to Danny Gibson.
The candidate said he was "passionate" about local government, and that his track record spoke for itself.
"I've done this job for five years and I've brought transparency, consistency, and hopefully credibility to the table," Cr Walker said
"I want to see that Launceston council is sustainable but also that it's transparent and connected to the community."
Cr Walker said "sustainability" referred to both the organisation's environmental footprint and its financial circumstances.
Environmental issues Cr Walker plans to address include progressing the council's net-zero emissions ambitions and cleaning the Tamar Estuary.
The mayoral candidate said financial sustainability meant looking at alternative forms of income beyond annual rates and charges.
"We don't want to see rates just keep going up and up," Cr Walker said.
"We want to see a council that can become more financially sustainable. That might mean a council that can generate its own income through other means.
"To invest wisely in the future of Launceston and be part of that generation of wealth in Launceston."
This would include encouraging more speciality shops and accommodation in the city centre, but also dedicating resources to revitalising suburban shopping precincts too.
Cr Walker said other issues he hoped to address would be similar to those he took to the 2022 election like promoting better use of the city's civic and green spaces and addressing homelessness.
A former journalist and political staffer, Cr Walker said he had a long-running interest in local government and despite being first elected as a Green Party candidate he had been independent for several years.
Cr Walker said if elected as mayor, he would bring out the city's potential and set a "gold standard" in how it addressed issues.
"I've always taken an active interest in Launceston and its potential," he said.
"I think anyone who comes here sees what an amazing place it is, and what potential it has to be even better.
"We have so much natural land around our waterways. We're a compact city, we're a heritage city. I'm motivated to make Launceston the best city in Australia."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.