The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Councillor Tim Walker sets out his priorities for Launceston

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Walker says he will aim to create a financially and environmentally sustainable city if elected. Picture by Rod Thompson
Tim Walker says he will aim to create a financially and environmentally sustainable city if elected. Picture by Rod Thompson

Second-term City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker has re-affirmed his intention to run in the mayoral by-election, with an aim of making the city the "gold standard".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.