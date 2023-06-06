Life can be cruel for those sleeping rough

Understandably, many rusted-on AFL supporters here agree with a new stadium for Mac Point. However, they don't understand and consider the accurate financial picture and substantial financial impact on everyone down the road. What assuredly will eventuate are, discontinued services, unmet timelines, lack of workers, increased cost and unavailability of materials and "unforeseen" events on-site. It's unacceptable that our Premier has kowtowed to the AFL and unilaterally signed off on a contract so open-ended and not seen by the Deputy Premier before signing off. What's to happen to our essential services when we have an exponential debt of hundreds of $millions? The latest farce of a lazy State Budget is to levy an efficiency dividend on the Public Service, where community expectations are smashed and severely underfunded. The Liberals are masters of spin, but wait until reality steps in, and we have many more essential services even further eroded. This is a consequence of having to meet the AFL stadium debt, which will probably end up as a billion! We need an AFL licence, but only with our two present facilities, which are already AFL approved. The Libs here still haven't learnt the political lessons recently experienced by their mainland cohorts. Come to the outcome of the next election, they may wake up. Taxpayer funds should be spent consultatively on tax-payer expectations and services for all, not just on the whims of one man and his mate.