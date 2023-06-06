Life can be cruel for those sleeping rough

In reference to the Plight of the unfortunates Stephen Brown, CEO City Mission Examiner 27/05/2023.
Life can be cruel to some who have fallen on extremely rough times with the cost of living. It is inconceivable to imagine when one has to choose between food or a roof over their head. Living on the banks of our river in the freezing cold. I feel guilty when I turn on my heater, knowing many cannot afford to, even if they own one. My volunteer work in the kitchen at City Mission for 11 years opened my eyes. I watched the agony of hopelessness 365 days a year in an absolute struggle to survive, made harder by the freezing cold and hunger. Poverty is impossible to eradicate, but we can all make a small footprint in the lives of some. My health is fading, but from bed and with my phone, I could still make a small contribution and kindly organise donated produce, hams, turkeys, vegetables etc., to feed 140 for a free Christmas lunch for 2022. Well done, City Mission and The Examiner, for highlighting this sad Launceston problem.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Understandably, many rusted-on AFL supporters here agree with a new stadium for Mac Point. However, they don't understand and consider the accurate financial picture and substantial financial impact on everyone down the road. What assuredly will eventuate are, discontinued services, unmet timelines, lack of workers, increased cost and unavailability of materials and "unforeseen" events on-site. It's unacceptable that our Premier has kowtowed to the AFL and unilaterally signed off on a contract so open-ended and not seen by the Deputy Premier before signing off. What's to happen to our essential services when we have an exponential debt of hundreds of $millions? The latest farce of a lazy State Budget is to levy an efficiency dividend on the Public Service, where community expectations are smashed and severely underfunded. The Liberals are masters of spin, but wait until reality steps in, and we have many more essential services even further eroded. This is a consequence of having to meet the AFL stadium debt, which will probably end up as a billion! We need an AFL licence, but only with our two present facilities, which are already AFL approved. The Libs here still haven't learnt the political lessons recently experienced by their mainland cohorts. Come to the outcome of the next election, they may wake up. Taxpayer funds should be spent consultatively on tax-payer expectations and services for all, not just on the whims of one man and his mate.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
Is "re-racialise", as used by the leader of the opposition, even a word? Does it mean that at some stage in history, Australia was "unracialised"? And when was that exactly? I must have missed it. As for the Voice to Parliament, arguing that this will divide the country racially is nonsense. I have news for you; it already is, was, and always will be because nobody, not even in the best of democracies, will always agree on everything. There is no problem here. You either vote for or against the Voice, just like you do for or against a political party and ignore the nonsensical white noise around it.
Ingrid O'Sullivan, George Town
I WISH people understood this.
Imagine a $100 note representing the annual Government budget. How much of that $100 is planned for the stadium build? $7.25, you might say, perhaps $4.25, maybe $2.75 or 75 cents.
Seventy-five cents is at issue, about 75 cents for each of the five years of construction, $3.75 out of $500. Double that to factor in cost overruns, and in real dollars, it becomes about $650 million out of a total budget spend of $43.5 billion over the five years.
They don't tell you that at "No Stadium" rallies.
No stadium equals no team; losing the team will rip the heart out of Tassie communities, especially in football, especially for kids who would otherwise dream and be inspired to play for their State. Youths lose hope and a goal.
We lose a team but also a lot more; what it means to compete in the AFL, having been treated as second rate for decades, the motivation and belief that you can succeed in
Tasmania. We will be stigmatised as a place where there is no point in investing or project planning because it's always opposed. So we lose potential employment and jobs; jobs give hope.
There are ways of providing more cost-effective housing. We ought as a society to explore that and the $8 million a day on health and what underlies that. We need to kick the footy around and get healthy.
Robert Hamilton, Hobart
