The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

New data on Medicare subsidies shows Launceston below state and national averages

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 8 2023 - 7:14am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New data reveals Northern Tasmanians have among the highest out-of-pocket costs for a consultation in the country. File picture
New data reveals Northern Tasmanians have among the highest out-of-pocket costs for a consultation in the country. File picture

In the face of doctor shortages and rising patient fees, new data reveals Northern Tasmanians have among the highest out-of-pocket costs for a consultation in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.