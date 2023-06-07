In the face of doctor shortages and rising patient fees, new data reveals Northern Tasmanians have among the highest out-of-pocket costs for a consultation in the country.
According to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing on the use of Medicare Benefits Scheme (MBS) funded health services and the subsidy rate they attract shows, Launceston, Northern Midlands and West Tamar fall short of the state and national averages.
Part of Australia's public health insurance scheme, the MBS subsidises the costs of a broad range of health services paying all or part of the costs of these services, dependent on factors such as patient eligibility, the type of service, and choices by health practitioners regarding the fees they charge for their services.
According to the study, all Australian residents received more MBS funding services per person since the initiation of the scheme in 1984.
Despite this, the proportion of fees subsidised through the MBS has declined over recent months after more than 15 years of relative stability.
Overall, the study found Launceston residents use fewer MBS services and have a lower MBS subsidy rate than the rest of Australia.
For GP appointments, Launceston residents are given lower subsidies, falling short of the national average by 5.4 per cent.
For diagnostic imaging services, Launceston and Tasmanian residents are given lower subsidies, falling short of the national average by 5.2 per cent.
However, for specialist attendance, Launceston residents are given higher subsidies ahead of the state and national averages by 0.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.
In Launceston, the percentage of provider fees paid by Medicare was 52.2 per cent in April for surgical operations, ahead of the state averages of 49.5 per cent and national averages of 49.1 per cent.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.