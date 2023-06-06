Police have issued a stern warning to whoever is behind anti-Semitic graffiti in Longford, saying the hateful slogans have no place in Tasmanian society.
Just weeks after Northern Midlands councillors raised concerns that unknown people had defaced the Longford Legends Walk more graffiti has appeared.
Inspector Michael Johnston of Longford Police said vandalism of the toilet block at Longford Park reported on Wednesday, May 31 was an affront to all members of the community.
"This is graffiti that's offensive to most of the community in terms of the hatred that it tries to engender and the language used about a particular group of people in our community," he said.
"We're not going to tolerate that sort of behaviour."
The latest graffiti included white supremacist and anti-Semitic slogans according to Inspector Johnston.
The inspector said the manner in which the graffiti was scrawled made it difficult to determine the age of the perpetrators, but police considered it a "very serious" issue regardless.
"It's hard to say whether it is just kids," Inspector Johnston said.
"The graffiti itself is uncomplicated and done with black felt tip pen or permanent marker.
"The language around white power is not generally language you would expect from kids ... that's not to say that it isn't a child, but it's not normally language you'd expect from a child."
Northern Midlands Council mayor Mary Knowles said the act was "terribly disappointing" and urged Longford residents to contact police if they had any information.
"It's just terribly, terribly disappointing," Cr Knowles said.
"These people need to realise they are doing more than just damaging infrastructure.
"I implore the public to report any further instances to the police."
Inspector Johnston said police had been reviewing CCTV footage of the park in a bid to identify the perpetrators, however eyewitness accounts would greatly benefit the investigation.
