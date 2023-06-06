An asbestos discovery has derailed plans to incorporate two Melbourne trams at Launceston's Riverbend Park.
In 2019 City of Launceston announced it had been successful in a speculative $1000 bid to rehome two retired Victorian W-Class trams.
The trams - two of about 750 of their kind built between 1923 and 1956 - arrived on the Spirit of Tasmania that April and were kept in the council's storage depot.
"They could be re-purposed as a picnic or play elements in a park like Riverbend Park," then-mayor Albert Van Zetten said.
"It's something a bit different, celebrates our tram heritage and our historic relationship with Melbourne."
Riverbend Park opened four months later, but the trams weren't part of the make-up.
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood said an unfortunate discovery had scuppered plans to use the vehicles as play equipment or a community restoration project.
"The acquisition was made through an expressions of interest process, with the limitation that a thorough assessment of the condition of the trams could not be made in advance," Cr Garwood said.
"We would have loved to have them in a playground, but expert advice shows materials within the tram interiors contain asbestos.
"Unfortunately, the structures could not safely be decontaminated or repurposed without posing future risks to the community."
The trams may not have been immortalised beneath Silo Hotel, but they've still been put to good use.
"Local tram enthusiasts have already salvaged spare parts and other items from the trams," Cr Garwood said.
"The leftover parts will be decommissioned."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
