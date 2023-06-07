Skin-to-skin contact, also known as kangaroo care, is a special way for new mums and dads to bond with their baby and is often an experience many parents remember fondly during their hospital stay.
Numerous studies have found that holding a baby in skin-to-skin contact is much more than "just a cuddle".
Kangaroo care can help regulate your baby's temperature, heart rate, and blood sugar, stabilise baby's breathing, promote healthy weight gain for infants, reduce stress and crying, and help your baby feel safe.
There are also numerous benefits for parents, including promoting the release of bonding hormones like oxytocin and endorphins, improving breast milk production, and increasing the chances of successful breastfeeding while reducing the risk for postpartum depression.
Each May, the Miracle Babies Foundation hosts the Kangaroo-a-thon, an annual event to encourage neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and special care nursery (SCN) units throughout Australia to promote the practice of kangaroo care.
From May 15 to May 29, the Kangaroo-a-thon encourages hospitals to log as many hours of kangaroo holding to build attachment and boost bonding.
This year, nine babies and their parents participated in the Kangaroo-a-thon at the Launceston General Hospital, completing 289 hours and 50 minutes of kangaroo care.
Launceston parents Georgie and Daniel Reader took part in the Kangaroo-a-thon with their daughter Maisy Reader, clocking up 34 hours of kangaroo holding over the two-week period.
"Just getting that one-on-one time together was quite special," Mrs Reader said.
"We have two other children at home, so it's nice to have that time with Maisy that's not interrupted.
"I think the experience has helped us both be more conscious of doing more skin-on-skin time together because it is so important for her development."
Mr Reader said he enjoyed spending time bonding with his new daughter.
"I really enjoyed it, and the fact there is evidence to suggest it is beneficial for her makes it even better," he said.
"We usually spent two to three hours a day holding her. I would come back at night, give Mum a break, and get some time with Maisy.
"It has definitely helped my connection with her by holding her on my skin.
"Even though lots was happening around us, it often seemed that we were the only two people in the room."
