A proposal before the West Tamar Council has backed Legana's industrial growth.
The development application proposes a 23 lot subdivision for light industry at Lot 1 West Tamar Highway. It has been called Legana Park Drive Subdivision.
The site is located on the north-eastern side of the West Tamar Highway, east of the roundabout junction with Acropolis Drive and Legana Park Drive.
"A new road and extension of the collector road is proposed as part of this proposal extending east from Legana Park Drive," the application said.
"Vehicle crossovers to each lot are proposed to either the new road or the extension of the collector road."
The proposal said the site would be broken into lots ranging in size from 1480 to 8897 square meters.
"Although staging is unknown at this point in time, should any staging occur, this will be based on market demand at the time, and may be undertaken in any order," the application said.
There are also plans for a draining reserve to the west of the lot, running adjacent to the West Tamar Highway.
The currently vacant site covers a total area of 9.6 hectares and is zoned light industrial under the West Tamar Local Provision Schedule of the Tasmanian Planning Scheme.
Light industrial zoning includes providing for manufacturing, processing, repair, storage and distribution of goods and materials where off site impacts are, which the proposal said it complied with.
A recourse processing facility on the proposed lot 9 has already been approved, the application says.
The site is owned by the West Tamar Council and John Frederick Griffiths. The application confirmed the development was made with the knowledge and consent of the owners.
A decision on the development application is set to be made at a future West Tamar Council meeting.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
