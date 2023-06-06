Children's wards across Tasmania are soon to be named after one of Australia's favourite marsupials - the wombat.
The name the Wombat Ward was devised through community consultation with the state government as part of a broader initiative to improve child safety and well being in Tasmanian health services.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government is committed to strengthening child safety in hospitals and health settings.
"Consulting with young Tasmanians on the new name of children's wards at public hospitals in Tasmania has been important to gain their valuable input on a name that is welcoming and safe for them," Mr Rockliff said.
"We thank all staff, health leaders, and most importantly, the children and young people who participated in the workshops, for their valuable contribution to this process."
Further work within the Department of Health will occur over the coming months to formalise the new name.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
