New number plates with anti-fraud technology will be rolled out in Tasmania, with police and motoring groups welcoming the move.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the new number plates are embedded with holographic markings, known as directional security markings, which cannot be removed nor replicated.
"This means it will be nearly impossible for fraudulent plates to be made, making identification of illegal plates much easier," Mr Ferguson said.
"There are a number of reasons some people may seek to make unauthorised reproduction or fake plates but in general it would be for illicit reasons to avoid identification."
The holographic markings will be visible from about two metres directly behind a vehicle looking down at the plate, but not from the sides according to the Department of State Growth.
They will also be verifiable in both daylight and artificial light at night.
New number plates will be made with the new design, and existing plates will be replaced with upgraded ones when they are renewed as normal.
According to the Department of State Growth the additional security measures will not increase the cost of number plates.
Tasmania Police did not comment on the prevalence of number plate fraud, however Inspector Nathan Johnston said offenders did make use of false number plates.
"We know criminals do use false number plates in an attempt to avoid apprehension while committing offences," Inspector Johnston said.
"Police have resources available to detect and identify fake plates, and we welcome further advances in technology to support this."
The Queensland government introduced directional security markings on number plates in 2020, and the Victorian government did the same in 2022.
Chief advocacy officer at RACT Garry Bailey said it was good news for motorists that the Tasmanian government was following suit.
"RACT welcomes the news that Tasmania is adopting directional security markings technology, which we have seen rolled out interstate," Mr Bailey said.
"We are aware of fraudulent plates being used to conduct illegal activity in Tasmania, and it's great to see the Tasmanian government taking action to ensure those who are using fraudulent plates will be stopped."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.