Tasmanian Government initiative welcomed by police and the RACT

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 10 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:00pm
Tasmanian number plates are set to receive a holographic makeover in a bid to stamp out number plate fraud. Picture by Joe Colbrook
New number plates with anti-fraud technology will be rolled out in Tasmania, with police and motoring groups welcoming the move.

Journalist

Journalist

