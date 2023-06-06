Spectators got the close NTFA premier contest they wished for but there was a total of just 72 points scored between reigning premiers Longford and unbeaten Hillwood on Saturday.
How did we end up with a 5.6 (36) each draw on a clear, sunny day at Longford?
Sharks playing-coach Jake Pearce said his side had to learn to be better moving the football forward with composure.
"To keep any side under 10 goals is a huge win for us. We did that which was a tick," he said.
"We've just got to work on avenues to goal. Too many times we looked for Archie (Wilkinson) or Whitty (Andrew Whitmore) forward.
"They (Longford) understood that and rolled numbers back really well."
Pearce said the Sharks didn't adapt to that well enough early in the match.
"I think we got enough looks at it," he said.
"I don't know what the inside-50 count was but every time we went in, they just seemed to repel and really dominate.
"And that's when they seemed to score. They probably scored two or three goals from turnovers and they do it really well."
Stagg said both sides prided themselves being strong in their defensive 50s.
"You would have seen across the course of the game, the style of football between the two sides is almost identical," he said.
"They're very well organised with a great system in place and it's hard to score against.
"We had our opportunities, particularly in the second half, to put the game to bed but we just took the wrong option.
"There were a couple of opportunities there in the last quarter."
Stagg said it was a midfield arm wrestle all day.
"The (forward-50) entries were quite low across the game for both sides. Both defences are fantastic," he said.
"It's really hard to break the system at times.
"It was just one of those games where basically every ball to be won was contested. We got the ball on the outside a lot but they were well-organised behind the football.
"At times, there were numbers that were being rolled back which obviously stymies any forward movement - that was on both sides."
Stagg said the Tigers were nowhere near where they needed to be in their attack.
"Hillwood have been the highest points-for (team) naturally being on top of the ladder but they're well above where we are at the moment," he said.
"Our defence has been a bedrock for us but we've really struggle to hit the scoreboard at times.
"It's a work in progress for us."
The Tigers' mentor shared further insight in some of the elements at play on the weekend.
"We had some defensive roles in our forward half as well. Digby Bellchambers played on Jacob Boyd, it was only his second senior game and he did a really good job," he said.
"From that perspective, you're probably playing with five forwards I guess with the tagging role in the front-six. So that doesn't help.
"We certainly don't have the targets we've had in the last couple of years which puts a lot of pressure on Luke Murfitt-Cowen.
"We think it will come, we're getting enough inside-50s. It's more down to our ball-use going inside-50 at the moment which is something we really need to touch up on."
The Tigers lost goal-kicking options Jackson Blair, Jacob Wiggers (Turners Beach) and James Gillow (interstate) during the off-season.
Watching from the sidelines, it was high-quality footy between the arcs but both teams struggled to deliver to their forwards.
Longford's skills, spacing and passing was cleaner than their previous matches this season.
But they struggled to hit Murfitt-Cowen on the lead with the ball falling short time-after-time and he didn't get a clear set-shot until the third term.
At the other end, Longford defender Connor Alexander had a day like Collingwood's Darcy Moore against Carlton a few weeks ago with one intercept mark after another.
The Tigers' best play was they worked the ball well with short kicks and handballs through the 50 and found Baden Alexander 30 metres who kicked truly in the second stanza.
Hillwood's best attacking move came in the final quarter to level the scores.
They slowed it down and executed short '45' kicks through the middle of the ground which ended in a set-shot goal to Wilkinson.
What those two examples showed is both teams, in a high pressure game, are capable of hitting open players with short, sharp kicks that lead to majors.
You get the sense we'll see more of that when they next meet in round 17 at Hillwood.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
