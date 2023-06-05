Jarrad Weeks retired from playing earlier this week but will continue to serve the Tasmania JackJumpers as an assistant coach this NBL season.
Weeks, who will officially start his new job in July, will join fellow assistants Mark Radford and Jack Fleming.
"I am so excited to transition into this new role and continue to help my teammates grow and develop into a championship-winning side," the 33-year-old said.
"For the latter part of my career, I've considered that coaching at some level would be my next step, so for this opportunity to arise at this stage in my life is perfect."
Weeks played 254 NBL games across five clubs finishing his career as vice-captain of the JackJumpers.
He helped lead the expansion club to the play-offs in their first two seasons.
Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said he was thrilled to keep Weeks at the club.
"Weeksy is highly respected and regarded by the players, coaches, basketball staff and front office administration, we couldn't think of a better person to help the group and club strive for further success," he said.
Weeks is currently playing in the NBL NZ with Auckland Tuatara and will return to Tasmania with wife Michelle and young son Freddie in the coming weeks.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
