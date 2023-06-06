Three Launceston teams are targeting statewide silverware in soccer showpieces this weekend.
Launceston United take on South Hobart in the Women's Statewide Cup final while United's boys and City's girls face Clarence and South Hobart respectively in under-17 deciders.
All three teams carry club hopes and regional pride as they head to KGV in Glenorchy.
United are in their third consecutive senior women's final after a 3-1 defeat against Olympia and victory by the same score over Kingborough in the last two years.
Coach Nick Rawlinson said his team feel they can inflict a first defeat of the season on a South side which has won seven and drawn two in the league while also cruising through to the cup final.
"We're going to have to play very well," said Rawlinson, whose side lost 2-0 to the southern big guns earlier in the season but were much more competitive in Sunday's goalless draw.
"We had an improved performance against them this week and it will be good to continue in that vein but it's going to be tough."
United are yet to concede in the cup having seen off Burnie (2-0), Taroona (2-0) and Kingborough (1-0) with US import Courtney Marten on course to score in every round.
Asked how the squad were feeling about a third straight final, Rawlinson added: "It's difficult to tell but there's definitely a general excitement because being in a final is such an exciting opportunity for us all. It's great for the girls and it's great for the club."
United's under-17 boys progressed via a 7-0 thrashing of Glenorchy followed by a much tighter 1-0 win after extra time against South Hobart in the semi-final.
Vice-captain Cobey Layton said the contrasting experiences had the side in a confident mood for the decider.
"I think it's a game we can definitely win," he said.
"We had no idea what the game against Glenorchy was going to be like but we played our best game of the year then against South Hobart we were down to 10 men and on the back foot for the whole game until my main man Eric Piri Piri scored in the last minute to get us through.
"We think if we can play the way we did against Glenorchy again we could bring the trophy home. It's the first time our team has been in a final of such magnitude so there's a lot of weight on our shoulders to try and come home with the win."
City's under-17 girls also had a tight 1-0 after-extra-time semi-final victory to reach their decider, finally seeing off Clarence after beating Kingborough 3-0 in the first round.
With some of the squad playing Northern Championship Women's and the rest featuring in the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association, co-coach Aimee Hawes is proud of how the team has coped at statewide level.
"It's really exciting to be in a final," said Hawes, who is delighted to be rejoined by co-coach Jalyssa O'Byrne for the decider.
"We're so proud of the girls for getting this far and it's an honour to be the team representing City as the club's only team in a statewide final."
Devonport feature in the long weekend's other two finals, facing South East United in the Under-21s and South Hobart in the Lakoseljac Cup.
All games at KGV
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
