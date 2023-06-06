A 3v3 wheelchair basketball program started up in Launceston in late May and is seeking regular players.
The program was issued by Paraquad Tasmania, who provide sporting programs as well as referrals, peer support, access information and advocacy to Tasmanians with spinal cord injury and physical disability.
Paraquad physical disability sports coordinator Kevin Faulkner said they started the program at PCYC to give people the opportunity to participate in wheelchair basketball.
"We're looking at a three on three sort of format because of the numbers, but if we get more people we can play five on five," Mr Faulkner said.
"We're just trying to give people with physical disability and spinal cord injuries the opportunity to play basketball."
He said Launceston used to have a wheelchair basketball program, but "people got old and moved on."
"Now we're trying to get some programs started again, the first night we had five or so there."
"Wheelchair basketball is open to people without disabilities too, they're quite welcome to come along and play because if we just rely on people with disabilities we don't always get the numbers."
Mr Faulkner oversees the physical disability sports program, which includes wheelchair basketball, rugby, bocha, frame running and AFL Wheelchair.
He said he was keen to bring other sports to the north.
"There's pathways to national and international competitions through sports like frame running and AFL Wheelchair," Mr Faulkner said.
"There's a bocha program already run in Launceston by New Horizons and we'll look to work with them and expand."
The 3v3 wheelchair basketball games run each Wednesday night at 5:30pm at PCYC Launceston until July 5.
Equipment and coaching are provided, while more information can be requested from pdst@paraquadtas.org.au.
