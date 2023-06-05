The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

West Launceston Primary School is Keep Australia Beautiful grant winner

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Launceston Primary School grade five and six students Reuben Nichols, Eliott McClarron, Hayden Milner and William Buckat work on the foundation of a new garden shed. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
West Launceston Primary School grade five and six students Reuben Nichols, Eliott McClarron, Hayden Milner and William Buckat work on the foundation of a new garden shed. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

West Launceston Primary School has received a helping hand to transform an under-utilised outdoor area after successfully securing a grant from Keep Australia Beautiful Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.