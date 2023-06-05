West Launceston Primary School has received a helping hand to transform an under-utilised outdoor area after successfully securing a grant from Keep Australia Beautiful Tasmania.
West Launceston Primary School teacher Shelley Twynam-Perkins said the outdoor area was accessible to the grade five and six students.
"Redeveloping this site with the students will provide numerous engaging learning opportunities," Mrs Perkins said.
"We are aiming to create an inclusive space for all learners. 5/6B have create small garden beds to participate in a science competition and the level of student engagement has been extraordinary."
The funding will go towards a garden shed, tools and a water tank, and Mrs Perkins said the project would ensure they were able to manage and maintain their kitchen garden into the future.
"We can explore the importance of seasonal produce, composting and being water wise, with a tank to supplement wicking garden beds," she said.
"The students are considering how their produce could support the school canteen and how to compost any waste produced."
Part of the grant submission was having a student-led project.
One West Launceston Primary School student said a garden shed, rainwater tank and tools would be beneficial to their science learning and gardening.
"We need a shed and tools because they are really important parts of gardening and because we are designing it, we can make it perfect," the student said.
Another said they wanted to care for the school's plants in a sustainable way, "so we would greatly appreciate a water tank".
A student also said the grant would allow the school to be more environmentally sustainable.
Keep Australia Beautiful Tasmania sustainable schools coordinator Izzy Stolp said the grant program was an exciting initiative that lets students think about their environmental impact.
"Whether that's through growing plants, composting or collecting rainwater," Miss Stolp said.
"I hope students take home their learning, whether that's just by recycling or growing veggies - just for them to start thinking about being more sustainable."
She confirmed this year had the largest amount of applicants for the grant of more than 30 submissions.
In total, 12 schools across the state were successful in their application to receive up to $2000.
Invermay Primary School was also a grant recipient for it's green thumbs project. The funding will go towards a greenhouse to help propagate seedlings.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.