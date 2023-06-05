The Premier has revealed to a parliamentary committee that 43 public servants have been suspended from work due to historical or contemporary child sexual abuse allegations since October 2020.
Jeremy Rockliff at a budget estimates hearing on Monday said 22 suspensions related to historical allegations and 21 were related to more recent claims.
"I'm advised 27 of the 43 cases are located in the North and 16 in the South," he told a House of Assembly estimates committee.
"Of the 43 cases, all have been referred or are known to Tasmania Police."
Mr Rockliff said four of the 43 employees had been found to have breached the state service code of conduct in relation to contemporary child sexual abuse allegations.
He said 11 investigation determinations had found no breach in relation the child sexual abuse.
"Ten employees have returned to duty as the findings of the relevant investigation found that was appropriate for this to happen and the remaining employee has resigned," Mr Rockliff said.
