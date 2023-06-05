Mental health benefit to the Launceston Running Festival

Sunday's Launceston Running Festival will be a testament to effort, endurance, discipline and fun.
However, the event's race director Richard Welsh believes the day will be equally beneficial for mental health.
With the cold Tasmanian winter beginning to close in, Welsh explained how physical exercise can be of aid to help stave of depression and anxiety.
"The research says that when the weather gets colder, as is happening now, people get a bit down in the dumps, which is understandable," he said.
"The research also says that exercising and particularly running is a great way to fend off the sads at this time a year and it doesn't matter whether you're out there trying to run a fast time, a slow time, get around the corner, have a walk, that's okay, as long as you're doing something."
While the event will boast the likes of former winners James Hansen and Ellie Pashley, Welsh reiterated that the runs were for people of all fitness levels and abilities.
"We know that there's only a small number of people on the start line with the intention of winning the race, so this isn't about that, this is a community participation event," he said.
"We want people to come out and prepare for it and hopefully tick off something in their mind that becomes a catalyst for improving their health because I think everyone no matter what level of health they're at wants to be healthier and running is a great way to get healthier."
There will be four distances on Sunday: A half-marathon, 10 kilometres, 5km and one mile.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.