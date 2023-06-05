To get the support of trainers like Ciaron Maher is massive ... if I can keep the ball rolling it would be really good.- Apprentice Codi Jordan
Premiership-winning apprentice Codi Jordan will return home to ride at the 'experimental' meeting at Spreyton on Wednesday but it will be a one-off visit.
Jordan, who won the Tasmanian senior jockeys' title in 2021-22 with 61 wins, hopes to see out the final seven months of her apprenticeship in Victoria.
The 25-year-old has spent almost three months on loan to Ballarat-based trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy but that contract ends in three weeks.
Jordan is hoping someone else will step in so she can continue to make the most of her apprentice allowance before becoming a senior jockey.
"I'd love to finish the last seven months of my apprenticeship in Victoria to fully utilise my claim (2kg at the provincials and 3kg in the city) because I've got no claim in Tassie," she said.
"So it's about seeking interest to see who would be keen to take me on now.
"The McEvoys have been great but they haven't had a lot of opportunities for me.
""They've said that they haven't had as many runners as they thought they would have.
"I'd love to continue to base myself at Ballarat with them because that's what I'm comfortable with now.
"Hopefully, if I can get my name out there a little bit, someone might be able to help me out."
Jordan said that being based at the busy Ballarat training centre had been a big help.
"That's part of the reason I've had the support I've had," she said.
"To get the support of trainers like Ciaron Maher is massive.
"If I can keep the ball rolling it would be really good."
However the apprentice has learned to accept that, in Victoria, some weeks will be busy and some quiet.
"It's a different competition over here," she said.
"But I've had a manager for the past couple of months and that's helped."
Jordan has seven rides at Spreyton at the meeting transferred from last Sunday as part of an experiment by Tasracing to to gauge support for Wednesday racing over winter.
She will ride two horses for her Wesley Vale master Glenn Stevenson - Anuddastorm in the first division of the 1350m Maiden and Misirlou in the Class 1 Handicap.
Her best chances could be Clara Karen for Yassy Nishitani in the 1009m Maiden, Schauffele for Tanya Hanson and Kyle Maskiell in the Benchmark 60 Handicap and Vetlanda for Barry Campbell in the Benchmark 72 Handicap.
She has ridden Vetlanda to two of her three career wins.
"The trip home is pretty much just an excuse to see my family so to pick up seven rides is a bonus," Jordan said.
Leading jockey Brendon McCoull will miss the meeting while he takes a short interstate holiday.
He will be back to ride at Elwick on Sunday and defend his four-win lead on the premiership table.
