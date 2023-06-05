The Examiner
Codi Jordan to ride at Spreyton midweek meeting on hit-and-run trip home

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 5 2023
Top apprentice Codi Jordan (left) winning a trial at Mowbray earlier in the season on Hilarity. Picture by Peter Staples
To get the support of trainers like Ciaron Maher is massive ... if I can keep the ball rolling it would be really good.

- Apprentice Codi Jordan

Premiership-winning apprentice Codi Jordan will return home to ride at the 'experimental' meeting at Spreyton on Wednesday but it will be a one-off visit.

