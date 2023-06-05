Two agricultural bodies, the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers (TFGA) and Primary Employers Tasmania (PET), have joined forces to deliver farmers with an enhanced industrial relations and human resources service.
The board of TFGA and committee of PET announced a Memorandum of Understanding to cement the partnership on Friday, June 2.
PET president Ben Grubb said the partnership would provide a united and consistent voice on labour and workforce issues impacting the industry and it was what farmers deserved.
"We are an industry that grows things. We grow the food you eat, and sometimes we grow the clothes you wear. But we can be a scattered lot, with photocopiers, offices and ideas dispersed across multiple organisations," Mr Grubb said.
"Being consistent is hard, the path to get here wasn't easy but our industry deserves a united voice and less waste."
Mr Grubb said the largest issues facing the sector was employment and workplace relations.
"We need to stop duplicating resources, churning through volunteers' time or talking about the same topics across multiple meetings, we need to lobby together, because our industry deserves a united voice on our largest issue," he said.
Under the agreement, TFGA members will have access to PET's specialised employment services. While the collaboration will also provide PET the opportunity to access TFGA-provided resources including office space, communication support and advocacy strength.
TGFA president Ian Sauer echoed his counterpart, saying the most important element of the agreement was the sharing of resources.
"It gives us the the biggest pay back to our members and provides a value added service," Mr Sauer said.
"As I have said before, we are working to break down industry barriers for the benefit of the sector and we know PET share our vision of a sustainable future."
He said having a shared voice on policy issues would help to unite an often fragmented industry.
Mr Sauer gave the example of shearer training.
"It's really vitally important for us, and instead of both organisations doing a little bit we will be able to combine and do a hell of a lot more," he said.
Mr Grubb said the agreement was a "real collaboration".
"... and marks a significant milestone for the Tasmanian farming industry, and highlights the growing importance of partnerships in delivering effective and innovative solutions for the sector," Mr Grubb said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
