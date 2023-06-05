The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TGFA, PET reinforce alliance through new partnership

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
June 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TFGA president Ian Sauer, PET president Ben Grubb and PET chief executive Andrew Cameron announce a partnership between the two farming bodies. Picture supplied
TFGA president Ian Sauer, PET president Ben Grubb and PET chief executive Andrew Cameron announce a partnership between the two farming bodies. Picture supplied

Two agricultural bodies, the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers (TFGA) and Primary Employers Tasmania (PET), have joined forces to deliver farmers with an enhanced industrial relations and human resources service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.