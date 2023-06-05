The Examiner
Police continue to investigate missing person Shyanne-Lee Tatnell

Updated June 5 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Police have released CCTV footage of two vehicles driving on Henry Street as part of investigations into the disappearance of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell (inset). Pictures supplied
Police have released CCTV footage of two vehicles driving on Henry Street as part of investigations into the disappearance of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell (inset). Pictures supplied

Police investigating the disappearance of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell claim "no forensic link" between items found in their search ahead of a briefing later today.

