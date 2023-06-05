Police investigating the disappearance of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell claim "no forensic link" between items found in their search ahead of a briefing later today.
Inspector Nathan Johnston from Northern CIB said the investigation into the Burnie teenager's disappearance would continue.
"Police investigations are ongoing to locate Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, who has not been seen or heard from for over four weeks," Inspector Johnston said.
"In recent weeks, police seized several items during a search and submitted them for forensic testing. The results have been received, and there is no forensic link between these items and Shyanne-Lee.
"Police will continue to follow avenues of enquiry and investigate every piece of information received."
The inspector said identifying two vehicles recorded in CCTV footage of Henry Street near where Shyanne-Lee disappeared on April 30 was a priority.
"If you can assist police in identifying these two vehicles, please come forward," Inspector Johnston said.
"It is possible the driver and any occupants in these vehicles may have seen something that can assist police to locate Shyanne-Lee or determine her movements."
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen at about 8.30pm on April 30 on Henry Street, Launceston.
She was wearing a cream-coloured hooded jumper with dark-coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area and bike shorts, according to police.
If you have information regarding Shyanne-Lee, call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania and quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
