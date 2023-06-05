The Examiner
Plastic Free Launceston launches water refill project at The Grain Grocer

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:05pm
Plastic Free Launceston founder Trish Haeusler and Grain Grocer owner Joanne Walsh holding the refill sign that is now posted on the shop window. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Plastic Free Launceston launched a new project at The Grain Grocer on Monday, which encouraged people to reduce their plastic waste while improving access to fresh drinking water.

