Plastic Free Launceston launched a new project at The Grain Grocer on Monday, which encouraged people to reduce their plastic waste while improving access to fresh drinking water.
The Water Refill Project works in conjunction with local businesses to offer a water refilling station, eliminating the need to buy a plastic bottle.
Plastic Free Launceston founder Trish Haeusler said the project was a response to the number of plastic beverage containers being discarded.
"We know there's about 15 billion purchased every year in Australia and only about 30 per cent of those go into recycling," Ms Haeusler said.
"Of that 30 per cent that are recycled, a very small proportion will go back into beverage containers; a lot of them will be downcycled to a lower grade product."
According to the National Plastics Plan from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and water, Australians used 3.4 million tonnes of plastics from 2018-19.
Ms Haeusler said a sign shaped like a water droplet will be displayed in windows of participating businesses to let people know they can refill there.
"When this sign goes up in the window, that will simply mean that you can come in and refill your bottle, there's no obligation to buy anything at all," Ms Haeusler said.
"Over time we hope this will become a sign that people can recognise that when they're caught out, they can go in and get their bottle refilled."
Owner of The Grain Grocer Joanne Walsh said she felt honoured to be a part of the project.
"We are a sustainable shop, that's a big focus of ours," Ms Walsh said.
"We have worked with Trish over the past couple of years around sustainability, and now we get to be the first to launch it."
Ms Haeusler said besides plastic bottles being readily available, the misconception that it was better quality water fueled their consumption.
"Our water is fine, and it's free...it's certainly convenient to buy plastic bottles, but we're trying to steer people away from buying them."
Alongside The Grain Grocer, businesses like Petrarch's Bookshop and the Kingsway Salvo's were partnering with the project.
Ms Haeusler said she was hoping to get 10 local businesses on board to begin with.
She said moving forward, the next step was changing people's behaviour towards plastic use.
"When we started in 2017, you could hardly have a conversation with anyone about this, now I don't think you could talk to anybody who didn't know there was a problem with plastics," Ms Haeusler said.
"Until we get some serious bans in place for what I believe is can be a very toxic waste, in the meantime, we've got to get that behavioral change."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
