Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson has said Launceston would be integral to a potential Super Netball bid given the success of Northern Hawks and Cavaliers in the state league.
"From a Northern perspective, looking back through the recent history for the Cavs and the Hawks, it's been a remarkable era of sustained success," he said.
"You can't necessarily win the grand final every year, but I'll tell you what, between those two they've gone pretty close, they're both very strong, fantastic clubs."
With the Hawks and Cavs sitting first and third in the Tasmanian Netball League on a combined record of 18-2, the Launceston-based clubs have been setting a fine example of what the sport's elite-level should look like.
While the Cavs were the culprits for both blemishes in an otherwise perfect record, their 19-and-under team have demonstrated the prolific talent production line the club boasts, having won all 10 of their matches.
The North also bore witness to a pre-season Super Netball match between Collingwood and Queensland - an exhilarating contest at the Silverdome where an inspired comeback gave the Firebirds a one-goal win.
The Silverdome will now also be hosting a regular season match, following a decision to move it from Hobart due to a clash with Dark Mofo.
There seems a weird sense of fate that the Magpies' final-ever match in the national competition will be in the North just as Netball Tasmania will likely be submitting a bid to replace them.
Coulson, who revealed on Friday that the timeline for bidding for the replacement team was only a month, said a strong turnout for the June 17 match would be great.
"We have some involvement, but it is predominantly Collingwood's game to run, but I think anytime that Tasmania engages with hosting netball down here, we want to ensure that it's the best possible product," he said.
"Most importantly, regardless of being Collingwood's last game, the other main thing for us is to be able to demonstrate that people turn up to watch quality netball."
Coulson said the initial signs for the round 14 clash were promising.
"It's early days to be honest, but our indication of ticket sales for that event suggests that it would be one of Collingwood's better crowds for the season, if not their best crowd.
"What's really important to us is that we can continue to show that people will turn up and support netball even when essentially it's a Melbourne-based team coming to play.
"The point there is, imagine if it was our own thing, what would those numbers look like?"
While still hypothetical at this stage, the chief executive explained how a Super Netball team would work concurrently with the state league.
"I think there's some interesting things to be mindful of in terms of how other states structure things," he said.
"For example, SSN is played mainly on Friday nights and across weekends and at the moment the TNL is played predominantly Friday nights and across the weekend.
"So with state league do we shift the fixture around a little bit so that they don't cross over too much and have our netball audience available to attend this event?
"Equally, the big question is around our local talent, and how that would flow through the SSN ... we absolutely have to ensure that there's space or capacity to engage and connect with young quality Tasmanian athletes coming through the system that we've got and get exposure to that top tier."
Coulson, who arrived nearly 18 months ago from a background of AFL, said he had enjoyed his time in the role so far and had been taken aback by the level of commitment that people have for netball.
"I have always worked in in the sporting world, albeit a bit of a switch of codes now, but I've enjoyed the change," he said.
"I've certainly been blown away by how much is done and the commitment of the volunteer base for netball is really unbelievable, the way the whole sport can function on so many people contributing their time and energy.
"There are certainly some things that we want to continue to evolve and lift the bar higher for Tasmania and we know that the choices particularly for young female athletes are endless.
"Our role here at Netball Tasmania is to keep presenting netball as a fantastic choice of sport and keep improving the programs we provide."
A decision on the location of the replacement eighth licence is expected around the end of June.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
