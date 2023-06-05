A "not-to-be-missed" free health and wellbeing expo is coming to to Deloraine next week.
The Meander Valley Health and Wellbeing Expo will be held on Wednesday, June 14 from 10am at the Deloraine Community Complex on Alverstone Drive.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said it was not-to-be-missed and the event would bring exhibitors together showcasing the community's wide range of health and wellbeing services.
"Attendees will have the opportunity to explore ways to keep fit, connect with others and engage with a range of preventative health care providers," councillor Wayne Johnston said.
"It aims to provide residents with a comprehensive overview of the services available to them, empowering them to make informed decisions about their wellbeing."
The event will feature exhibitor stands, key speakers and demonstrations to provide valuable insights and practical takeaways.
Those attending will also have the opportunity for one-on-one contact with service providers.
The expo is funded by the Healthy Tasmania Fund, through the Tasmanian Government.
Exhibitors wishing to participate can contact the Meander Valley Council on 6393 5300.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
