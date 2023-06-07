Tasmanian soccer's biggest stage will showcase its standout women's sides.
Launceston United and South Hobart walk out onto KGV on Monday knowing daylight separates them from the next best.
Reigning league and cup champions, United will be seeking to defend the first half of that impressive double.
However, South have been the standout team this season, remaining unbeaten while winning seven of their nine Women's Super League fixtures - including a 2-0 win at Birch Avenue - and storming into the cup final with two 5-2 victories.
The teams not only boast four of the top five goal-scorers in the WSL, but also its best defences. Their combined 14 goals conceded is better than any individual team.
When the sides met in the league last Sunday, the only form guide offered up was how good their respective goalkeepers are.
United's Jaz Venn and South's Jenna Farrow were on a two-woman mission to keep the contest goalless and ultimately achieved their objective as the top two produced the league's first 0-0 scoreline of the season.
Both teams also struck the Darcy Street woodwork in a contest devoid of goals but not of excitement. More of the same on Monday can only be beneficial for the sport in the state.
While South are making a rare appearance in the statewide cup final, it will be United's third straight and continues a phenomenal rise for the club.
After an unbeaten Northern Championship-winning title in 2020, United stepped up to statewide action and promptly finished second in league and cup. A year later they improved a place in both.
Under the leadership of co-coaches Lynden Prince and Frank Compton, United claimed their first statewide silverware since 1967 with victory over Kingborough in the Statewide Cup final and doubled up soon after with the WSL title.
Since that win over Kingborough - ironically the fourth 3-1 result in the last five Statewide Cup finals - United have shuffled the pack but continued to deal winning hands under new coach Nick Rawlinson.
Free-scoring Ellie La Monte and player-of-the-final Alexis Mitchell have left but Mitchell's US compatriot Courtney Marten has been a more than adequate replacement import, swiftly amassing nine league goals and on course to score in every round of the cup.
Lucy Smith has also had a huge impact up front since arriving from Launceston City while South Hobart's Issy Declerck has slotted into a defensive midfield role and could provide valuable inside information on her former team.
South will be hoping Jess Newell can do the same for them having been a key part of United's double before making the switch from Birch Avenue to Darcy Street.
Venn also came in with big gloves to fill, Sydney Carnie having been pivotal to last season's success, not least when thwarting a clean-through Dani Kannegiesser early in the second half of the cup final.
Wing-back Laura Dickinson, who scored twice in last year's decider, provides both rampaging runs and massive long throws, Dani Gunton retains the titles of 'leading scorer' and 'long-range specialist' while Katie Hill and Nichy Clark still look as comfortable together at centre-back as another United's Bruce-Pallister combo.
Maddie Lohse's progression into midfield has had a positive impact on the team dynamic while Adilat Otto's return from a brief spell in the opposition camp has completed a talented central triangle with Declerck.
Scoring 36 goals in 11 games shows South's potency and although Jaz White leads all-comers in the league, Caitlin Stalker and Amy Ollington provided plenty of threat in Sunday's match and both scored in the semi-final win at Devonport while Lucy Roberts ran the show when these sides met in round four.
Meanwhile Farrow is arguably the contest's highest profile performer having twice won the state's Golden Glove award with Olympia Warriors in 2019-20 before joining South Melbourne in Victoria's NPLW and then Adelaide United in the A-League Women's for season 2022-23.
These two sides met at the quarter-final stage last season when United needed a penalty shootout to progress after a 2-2 draw. They appear even closer matched this season.
Two Launceston teams are also in under-17 statewide finals this weekend. United's boys take on Clarence at 11am on Saturday while City's girls face South Hobart at midday on Monday three hours before the senior women's match.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
