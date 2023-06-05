It would be natural to assume that an organisation as used to handling a crisis as the AFL would be able to do so a bit better.
As politicians the world over would attest, the golden rule in dealing with any potentially damning issue is to be seen to do the right thing. If, by chance, this means actually doing the right thing, then this is a welcome bonus.
The AFL has meticulously followed the manual in dealing with the Hawthorn racism allegations.
Unusually, Channel Seven's chief AFL reporter Tom Browne hit the nail on the head with his summary: "Essentially what the AFL have done is rid themselves of this matter."
Eight months after the ABC revealed some truly abhorrent historical racism allegations that had been made against the Hawks, the matter came to a head on Tuesday evening, coincidentally just moments after most nationwide Sport reports had gone to air.
At 7.04pm, the AFL alerted media to a press conference with chief executive Gillon McLachlan to be held 41 minutes later, adding: "Apologies for the late notice."
One minute before said conference, the AFL issued a lengthy statement announcing the outcomes of the Independent Panel Investigation into "allegations of inappropriate conduct at the Hawthorn Football Club". The AFL prefers not to use aggressive, controversial words like "racism" - best to leave that to the media.
The statement added that "no adverse findings have been made against any of the individuals against whom allegations have been made", the complainants "agree that their allegations should not be further investigated" and the AFL has "terminated the Independent Panel Investigation with the consent of the complainants with no charges to be brought against any person".
Most punters hearing this would naturally assume the matter to be resolved.
Meanwhile, at the press conference, McLachlan was critical of the investigation being leaked to the media. As highlighted in my colleague Josh Partridge's column on Tom Morris breaking the news of Richmond coach Damien Hardwick's resignation, it is always far easier to shoot the messenger in these circumstances than ask where they may have attained their information.
However, the only aspect of this saga that does appear to be resolved is the AFL's involvement in it.
The only aspect of this saga that does appear to be resolved is the AFL's involvement in it.
Later on Tuesday evening, Hawthorn released a statement welcoming the decision to end the process, reach an agreement with the complainants and make no adverse finding against any of the parties involved, especially us.
I may have added those last two words.
Also releasing a statement was Chris Fagan who - along with fellow Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson - had been named and effectively shamed in the original story.
Fagan was somewhat less accepting of developments than the AFL, referring to "this farce of a process".
"The combination of the AFL investigation, the ABC article that was published making very serious allegations against me, and the leaks that have occurred to the press, have amounted to a travesty of justice," Fagan said. "It has caused tremendous hurt to me, those who care about me, and other people whom I know to be innocent of wrongdoing."
Fagan remains coach of the Brisbane Lions but Clarkson has since stepped down as North Melbourne coach citing mental health issues while Justin Reeves resigned as Hawks chief executive "to focus on his wellbeing" according to a Hawks statement.
The AFL is rather skilled at swiftly moving on from assorted negative stories with no apparent long-term harm done while also blaming the media for daring to report them.
Gillon McLachlan would appear to be the Donald Trump of Australian sport.
Issue a few press releases about not changing the grand final start time or leaving certain rules exactly as they are and the news-hungry media pack will soon be talking about something else, even if it is a total non-story.
Meantime, Alastair Clarkson and Justin Reeves remain out in the cold dealing with mental health issues, suspicion still hangs over all involved, the complainants - who were so outraged that they named themselves in the aftermath - have had no resolution to their original allegations and Hawthorn appear destined for a fixture against the human rights commission.
But most importantly, the AFL has emerged unscathed and can move on unburdened having been seen to do the right thing.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.