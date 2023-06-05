While the Campbell Town Show may not have the glamour of Flemington, the event was a hub of high fashion and racing action as popular dachshund-focused events returned.
Jules and Asha Lee from West Hobart entered their long-haired dachshund Gatsby in the Running of the Wieners, and the dog emerged victorious in the finals.
The West Hobart mother said she wasn't sure how Gatsby would fare with so many other animals about, but the pair had an ace up their sleeves.
"Gatsby's just ball mad," Ms Lee said.
"The secret weapon was having a ball at the end of the race.
"He just he just loves to run. Constantly running, chasing the ball."
The Dapper Dachsund fashion parade was another big draw card for punters.
Chocolate and tan miniature dachshund Benji stole the show in his tractor costume, which included a fully-functioning trailer.
Owner Del Shepherd said the finished costume went above and beyond her initial expectations.
"I thought of the tractor idea," she said.
"(It) went a little bit further than I expected with my husband's expertise with the rolling wheels of the trailer and adding the smoke and the chimney.
"Benji's a pretty tolerant dog, so he's pretty easygoing, to have everything strapped on to him."
