The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Dachshund-focused events continue to be a major draw card at the Campbell Town Show

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the Campbell Town Show may not have the glamour of Flemington, the event was a hub of high fashion and racing action as popular dachshund-focused events returned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.