Design Tasmania launches People's Library

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Cherie Schweitzer, Margaret Woodward and Trent Walter at the People's Library launch at Design Tasmania. Photo by Declan Durrant for The Examiner
Five years after its first exhibit, a collaborative art piece featuring the works of 150 Tasmanian writers has launched at Design Tasmania for a three-month long exhibition.

