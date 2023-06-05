Five years after its first exhibit, a collaborative art piece featuring the works of 150 Tasmanian writers has launched at Design Tasmania for a three-month long exhibition.
The People's Library - a collection and display of 113 manuscripts from writers across the state - was welcomed to Launceston's Price Hall on Sunday, June 4.
Writer and publisher Margaret Woodward launched the event alongside Design Tasmania's Artistic Director Michelle Boyd and "reader in residence" Trent Walter.
Woodward said she felt extremely privileged to be re-exhibiting the Library again, bringing the next generation of it "come to life".
"To bring this iteration of the People's Library into this beautiful setting is a thrill," Woodward said.
"We walked into this space and said this must be the space to install it; it has all the elements of the library that we wanted.
"Spaces like this, when I grew up in Launceston in the '70s and 60's, were what made me the creative person I am today. To be here is an honour."
The People's Library's second ever exhibition is also a sustainable one - Design Tasmania's team has "up-cycled" components from the first edition, taking physical pieces from the first exhibition and refurbishing them.
Design Tasmania artistic director Michelle Boyd said it was "one of the prettiest and most socially profound libraries you will ever witness".
"These books are a mix of wild, sad, erotic, complex, joyful and sometimes quite unhinged tales from every corner of Tasmania," Ms Boyd said.
"Curating the library to Design Tasmania was a realisation of our late founder Gary Cleveland's early vision for this space to be a living room for the city of Launceston.
"The transformation of this space into a hub of research, learning and sociability for the next three months could not be more fitting to enliven this sentiment."
A contingent of the Library's contributing writers attended, many from the North, including from Launceston, Deloraine, Glengarry, Paradise, Evandale, Burnie and Somerset.
The display will grace Design Tasmania's Price Hall until September 3, alongside a program of events like workshops, group readings and meditation sessions. While author readings and conversations will be performed across the three months on City Park Radio.
The full program of events can be found on Design Tasmania's website.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland.
