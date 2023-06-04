Conflicting narratives have emerged between the two parties involved in doctor wage negotiations.
The state government has confirmed that two offers have been made to Tasmania's peak medical body to address vacancies in public hospitals for doctor-in-training positions.
On Friday, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) of Tasmania said that it had failed to receive an offer from the government and had recommended that doctors increase industrial action.
However, Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said that the AMA had already decided to commence industrial action before receiving a second offer.
The AMA and Tasmanian Salaried Medical Practitioners Society have also called on Mr Rockliff to participate in negotiations and visit public hospitals this week to speak with doctors.
AMA Tasmania lead negotiator Michael Lumsden-Steel said that doctors were at level one of industrial action, which is where medical professionals refuse to engage in anything that is not patient-facing.
"It's effectively work-to-rule, but also ensuring that there's no urgent, patient critical care compromised," he said.
"But the other component of that is that we've put a hold on doing mandatory training requirements, which is online modules that are required for us and there on a two-to-three year cycle.
"And one of the reasons for that is at the moment, to be frank, when we are flat out trying to care for patients and all the extra work we're doing at the moment, we don't actually have any spare admin or capacity time to actually do that mandatory training."
Dr Lumsden-Steel said that he estimated that over 90 per cent of doctors were participating in the industrial action at the state's public hospitals.
"We are having discussions with our members about what actions we are prepared to take.
"This is about ensuring that we continue to provide care for patients and ensure that patients aren't having any of their care compromised in the hospitals or the clinics, but sending a message to the government that we're serious.
"If we don't do something to fix this issue now, the staffing levels in the hospitals for doctors are only going to get worse."
Mr Rockliff said that the government was committed to negotiating with all unions.
"Salaried medical practitioners are due for a salary increase on July 1 2023," he said.
"Two offers have been put to unions and while both offers have been rejected, the government remains committed to negotiating in good faith to ensure agreements can be finalised as soon as possible."
Regarding negotiations, he said that the government wanted to provide fair and affordable wage agreements.
"Prior to receiving the second offer the AMA advised they would be commencing industrial action, however as a result of ongoing discussions subsequently advised they were removing that action.
"It's always disappointing to hear of industrial action continuing while active negotiations are taking place."
Mr Rockliff did not confirm whether or not he would personally participate in negotiations with the AMA or visit public hospitals to meet with doctors over the issue.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
