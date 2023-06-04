The Labor party has announced its intention to create a $1 million student excursion fund should it form government after the next election.
However, the state government says the support system already exists and is helping "25,000 students and families a year", according to Education Minister Roger Jaensch.
The proposed fund is part of Labor's Right Priorities Plan, and is aimed at giving students more out-of-classroom experiences while keeping costs down for parents.
Labor's education and early years spokesman Josh Willie said the $1 million was one of a number of measures the party would use to "remove the barriers to education and training".
"We launched a Right Priorities plan to highlight the difference between a Liberal Government that has been in power for 10 years and the Labor party which is focused on what Tasmanians are telling us," Mr Willie said.
"We know that household budgets are tight at the moment and some households are thinking about their spending."
The excursion fund would see $1 million head directly to schools to "minimise parent and guardian contributions", according to Mr Willie.
"The cost for parents will remain low because [schools] won't have to ask parents for contributions, like they do right now," he said.
Liberal Lyons MHA Guy Barnett said he was "somewhat surprised" at hearing Labor announce the excursion assistance, considering the government was "already doing it".
"[The government is] providing those support services with the funding available for our students, including with respect to excursions for low to moderate income family backgrounds," Minister Barnett said.
"I just think it says a lot that after nine years in opposition they've come up with a policy and announced it about something we're already doing."
Mr Willie said the state government was referring to its COVID support of excursions - saying it was "a great initiative" but not a current one.
"They're talking about school fees and are trying to muddy the waters," he said.
"They are referring to excursion assistance that was in the previous budget and that is no longer in the [current] budget.
"For him to suggest that it is, is disingenuous but hardly surprising."
