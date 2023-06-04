The Examiner
Launceston United and South Hobart draw in Women's Super League

By Rob Shaw
Updated June 4 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 4:30pm
South Hobart's Pishon Choi pursues Adilat Otto, of Launceston United. Picture by Solstice Digital
If Sunday's Women's Super League summit meeting revealed anything about next week's Statewide Cup final, it's that Launceston United and South Hobart are going to have to work even harder to beat two of Tasmania's best goalkeepers.

Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

