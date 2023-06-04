If Sunday's Women's Super League summit meeting revealed anything about next week's Statewide Cup final, it's that Launceston United and South Hobart are going to have to work even harder to beat two of Tasmania's best goalkeepers.
United's Jaz Venn and South's Jenna Farrow were on a two-woman mission to keep the contest goalless and ultimately achieved their objective as the top two produced the league's first 0-0 scoreline of the season.
Ladder-leaders South have the consolation of remaining unbeaten, having won seven of their nine league fixtures, including a 2-0 victory at Birch Avenue in round four.
However, reigning champions United will take confidence from an entertaining match-up when the same two teams square up again in the Statewide Cup final at KGV next Monday.
With former teammates Lucy Roberts and Issy Declerck negating each other in the middle of the park, the key contests were in both penalty areas.
Caitlin Stalker loomed as South's biggest threat and struck the woodwork midway through the first half while United's best first-half chances came from set pieces when Lucy Smith and Dani Gunton both went close.
The contest opened up noticeably after the break but the goalies rose to the occasion.
Venn saved superbly with her feet to thwart Brigette Wright when clean through only for Farrow to mirror the feat when Courtney Marten looked destined to break the deadlock.
Marten also struck a post from close range before a brave double save from Farrow denied the American and a follow-up from Laura Dickinson, whose rampaging runs and long throws caused the home defence plenty of headaches.
Venn kept out another goalmouth scramble, Neve Farquhar made a goalline clearance and Adilat Otto survived vociferous appeals for a handball in the box, but in truth neither side deserved to lose.
Madi Gilpin returned from global travels to her traditional home in the United midfield but was also unable to force a breakthrough after coming off the bench for the final half hour.
The stalemate was in stark contrast to the 33 goals seen in four previous games at Darcy Street across the weekend which had included a 5-5 draw and 10-0 loss for Riverside Olympic's NPL teams.
In Sunday's other WSL match, Clarence beat Kingborough 3-2. Devonport and Taroona drew 1-1 on Saturday.
*************************
