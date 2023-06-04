A new exhibition from artist Malcolm Bywaters installed at Scotch Oakburn's s.p.a.c.e. Gallery on Sunday is a culmination of his experience as a carer for his wife, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.
The work titled Indeterminate Landscape was created during most of the lockdown period of the COVID-19 pandemic, not long after Dr Bywaters wife, Danielle was diagnosed in late 2019.
"COVID came down and she had a full mastectomy, we went through the full program of chemo and radiation, and part of my understanding of the journey was going to the studio and pouring it all out onto the canvas," Dr Bywaters said.
"My youngest daughter once said I know dad's crying when he goes down to the studio, and that's what I did."
He said the title Indeterminate Landscape reflected on where he and his wife were in the cancer journey now.
"The important thing is our journey is no different to any others that have cancer," Dr Bywaters said.
"We're in the same landscape where you work with the great unknown on a daily basis...strangely that does have positives.
"You look at the world and the bigger picture and the important things like family and being in love with your wife and your children."
The work is inspired by various landscapes around the state, from his own backyard across to the Great Western Tiers.
"For me, it's been to look at where we live whether it's a drive to the Evandale markets, or down to the Exeter wrecker to get some parts," Dr Bywaters said.
"As our journey has gone through with the narrative of the canvas, so has that emotional roller coaster flowed over the top of the paintings."
He said the majority of the works were done over 18 months, and he and his wife were in a very positive place at the moment.
Dr Bywaters said the experience of turning to the canvas during stressful periods of the cancer treatment process was therapeutic in a way.
"In the art world you would have to call it cathartic," Dr Bywaters said.
"It's definitely and emotional release, it has to be.
"That emotional release for me is a positive that I've got that outlet, and that's what people need to look for."
Dr Bywaters thanked the Cancer Council Tasmania, who all profits from the artwork will go towards.
"Everything I've been doing over the past three years has been involved with Cancer Council Tasmania, they've been absolutely fabulous," Dr Bywaters said.
"I've kept the majority of the prices inexpensive because we're in a school situation, and it's wonderful to think the students can buy some of the works and also think about the role and challenge of cancer within our local community and local society."
Indeterminate Landscapes will be open from 9:00am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday closing June 30.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
