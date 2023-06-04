The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Indeterminate Landscapes from Malcolm Bywaters a journey through cancer

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 4 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle and Malcolm Bywaters at Scotch Oakburn's s.p.a.c.e. Gallery for the Indeterminate Landscape exhibition. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Danielle and Malcolm Bywaters at Scotch Oakburn's s.p.a.c.e. Gallery for the Indeterminate Landscape exhibition. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A new exhibition from artist Malcolm Bywaters installed at Scotch Oakburn's s.p.a.c.e. Gallery on Sunday is a culmination of his experience as a carer for his wife, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.