The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Matthew and Daniel Gurr win in Campbell Town Show woodchopping

Updated June 4 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew and Daniel Gurr pictured in 2020. Picture file
Matthew and Daniel Gurr pictured in 2020. Picture file

The 2022-23 Tasmanian woodchopping season drew to an emotional close at the Campbell Town Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.