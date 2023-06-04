The 2022-23 Tasmanian woodchopping season drew to an emotional close at the Campbell Town Show.
The highlight on the program was arguably the toughest event on the calendar, the 600-millimetre Tasmanian Standing Championship, traditionally referred to as the "Butcher's Block".
The nature of the event is so tough and gruelling that is requires two woodchoppers working in unison on opposite sides of the block in a true test of stamina and teamwork.
The event was won for the second year in a row by Deloraine father and son Matthew and Daniel Gurr.
Matthew is a former multiple world tree-felling champion and Daniel is a three-time champion, but both are formidable standing block choppers in their own right.
While Gurr Snr thanked his son for helping him to yet another state title, the win had more significance for him.
Gurr had previously won a world butcher's block title with Stephen Rowe, who died suddenly last year.
Saturday was the first anniversary of his passing, making it a special moment for the Gurrs, with Matthew dedicating the win to his former partner.
Making the event even tougher was the choice of wood, with hardwood sourced from Sustainable Timbers Tasmania for the open events, with poplar used for women's and veterans' events.
The Butcher's Block win was also a convincing one for the Deloraine father and son team, beating home former world underhand champion Stephen Foster, of Devonport, who partnered with Huonville young gun Owen Lovell.
The young combination of Matthew Mathers and Damien Rouse finished third to claim what was the first ever state title podium for both of them.
Elsewhere on the program, it was a story of the two Anthonys, with Holwell axeman Anthony McCauley and Pyengana's Anthony Richards winning two handicap finals each.
McCauley won the 300mm standing handicap and the 275mm standing handicap, while Richards was victorious in the 250mm standing handicap and the 250mm veterans' standing handicap.
Burnie's Bec Maine finished her season on a winning note, winning a combined women's and junior 275mm underhand handicap, from Tarleton's Kris Brown, Amanda Beams from Winkleigh, and 12 year-old Travis McCauley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.