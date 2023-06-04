The Tamar Valley Steiner school was all a-glimmer for its annual lantern festival on Friday, June 2, to welcome in winter and extend generosity with a donation to St Vincent de Paul's Society.
Students honoured not just the changing of the seasons in the parade at their St Leonard's school, but also National Reconciliation Week and this year's theme which encouraged Australians to "be a voice for reconciliation" by singing 'From Little Things, Big Things Grow'.
Tamar Valley Steiner School principal Carolyn Scott Burgess said Reconciliation Week and the annual lantern festival shared a common theme.
"There's the symbol for us around the lantern representing our capacity to give from a place of generosity," Ms Scott Burgess said.
"Reconciliation is about that: a coming together of humanity and shared humanity and our intentions for the future."
The school's lantern festival is part of its specialised curriculum, which is modelled on the works of German educational philosopher Rudolph Steiner, and focuses on experiential learning; students are making, doing, creating and producing, as well as following an intellectual curriculum.
Ms Scott Burgess said learning was "woven around the seasons and nature", where environmental stewardship, connection to place and space was imbued into "everything the school does".
"That means we have festivals in each term of the school year, coinciding with the change between seasons," she said.
"Our Lantern Festival is about, as nature goes to sleep in winter, coming in from summer and autumn abundance to an inner light and warmth."
The event also celebrated the story of St Martin of Tours, a Roman soldier in 300AD who cut his cloak in half to share it with a beggar.
In line with St Martin's philanthropy, the Steiner School collected donations from parents and students of jackets, beanies, blankets and non-perishable food for the St Vincent de Paul's Society and the less fortunate of Tasmania.
"It's this sense of, at this time of year, making an offering to others, sharing our warmth with them and the lantern represents exterior and internal warmth; that of generosity," Ms Scott Burgess said.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
