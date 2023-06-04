Invermay and West Launceston primary schools have been recognised for their "outstanding work" on sustainability.
They are two of 12 schools to receive up to $2000 towards projects that are improving sustainability at their school through the Keep Australia Beautiful Tasmania school grants program.
Minister for Environment and Climate Change Roger Jaensch will make the announcement on Monday for World Environment Day.
"One way we can beat plastic pollution is by choosing alternatives to packaged, processed food. Growing and preparing your own food is an excellent way to achieve this," Mr Jaensch said.
"Tasmanian schools with kitchen gardens are not only providing fresh, healthy food for students and their families, they are also reducing single-use plastic waste."
Most of the winning projects focused on growing food, composting and habitat regeneration.
"The successful schools demonstrated innovation and benefit to the school community into the future," he said.
The judges commended the level of student involvement in the projects which ranged from green teams to sustainability leaders and student-initiated ideas.
The following schools were successful recipients of the grant:
Hydro Tasmania is the program sponsor and has offered financial backing and hands-on support to some schools.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.