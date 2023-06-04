The owners didn't hold a lot of hope for him because they said he had nothing between the ears.- Trainer Steven Davis
The Victorian owners of troublesome pacer Serengeti Sunrise had no great expectations when they sent him to Tasmania to continue his career.
In fact, they believed the five-year-old's future probably lay on King Island where he could contest some lower class races later in the year.
However, a tough win in smart time at Mowbray on Friday night has Spreyton trainer Steven Davis thinking Serengeti Sunrise may be a fair bit better than that.
"The owners didn't hold a lot of hope for him because they said he had nothing between the ears," Davis said.
"But if he keeps running like he did on Friday night he may not make the trip across (to King Island)."
Serengeti Sunrise raced outside the leader Ideal Karalta, who was chasing his fourth win in a row but, whereas the odds-on favourite weakened to finish sixth, his less fancied rival, an $11 chance, went on with the job to score in a 1:57.1 mile rate for the 1680m.
It was only his fifth start for Davis after he had put the writing on the wall with a good third to promising pacers Nyack and More Than This five days earlier.
"He pulled very hard at his previous start so I popped out of the one-one (sit) to go to the breeze," Davis explained.
"On Friday night, he was quite happy to settle where he did and run 29-second quarters.
"If he can get another two or three runs like that he can get a big of confidence.
"I'll then give him a bit of a let-up and go again ... he should make into a nice horse."
Serengeti Sunrise is raced by the original owners of another Davis-trained horse, Stevie Jolt, who won several races during a stint on King Island.
"Wayne Hamer put me onto him in the first place - he said take a look at this horse and see if you think he'd suit King Island," Davis said.
"I had a look at a replay of him and he was a bit erratic.
"In the meantime, he ended up going to Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin and they won a Vicbred race with him at St Arnaud.
"But he had only one more run then we didn't see him after that."
Davis later saw Serengeti Sunrise advertised and decided to renew contact with Hamer.
"I got hold of Wayne to find out what was going on with the horse and he said he'd had a spell and come back to pre-training but had got more erratic - they were having a lot of trouble holding him.
''Anyway, they ended up sending him here with the plan to go to King Island."
Davis said Serengeti Sunrise had lived up to his reputation, at least on racedays.
"He has been a handful but we're used to them," the trainer said.
"Yet, at home, I'd let my daughter drive him and at the races he goes to sleep in his stall.
"It's only when he steps out on the track that he gets white live fever."
Friday night's meeting also saw a smart win by the unbeaten Hazewillrev in the $14,000 2YO.
The Craig Hayes-trained and driven youngster led all the way to score by 8m in 1:59.7, becoming the first sub-two-minute juvenile winner this season.
Hayes told the Tasracing web site that the $45,000 purchase from last year's APG Sale in Melbourne would now have a break before being set for the Sweepstakes in Hobart in late August.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
