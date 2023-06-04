The Launceston community turned out in droves to show support for the family of Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, who has been missing for more than a month.
Attendees at the June 4 vigil gathered near the band stand in Launceston's City Park, where the missing girl's family shared their grief.
Shyanne-Lee's mother Bobbi-Lee Ketchell said she had lived "a mother's worst nightmare" for the five weeks her daughter had been missing.
"We want to thank the police and SES for all they have done and continue to do for our beautiful girl Shyanne," Ms Ketchell said.
"Shyanne loves horses, reading and my word does she love to dance."
Ms Ketchell also read letters she had written to Shyanne, pleading with her daughter to come home.
"My heart hurts so much," she said.
"Please come home baby girl.
"I need to hold on and be strong and stay strong for everyone else. I pray they find you soon it's been too long without you."
She was joined at the vigil by Shyanne-Lee's paternal grandmother Michelle Hubbard, who read a letter from Shyanne's father which said he missed his "Puddin' Bear" and she "meant the world" to him.
Ms Hubbard also shared how she and Shyanne's dad had spoken with the teenager the day she disappeared.
"She told us both that she loved us as we also did to her," Ms Hubbard said.
"Now here we are. Standing here. Her family, five weeks later I was still no sign of our girl.
"What holds us together, filled with hope, are gatherings like this today and the continual social media support."
Shyanne's maternal grandmother Tracey Ketchell was unable to attend the event, and City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood addressed the crowd on her behalf.
"Never would I put my hand up to carry this heart-breaking pain," the letter read.
"I now watch Bobbi-Lee withdraw every day, still trying to stay strong for her sons. She doesn't have answers.
"It (the search) is not over yet. We all will continue to look and to bring Shyanne home."
Cr Garwood paid his own tribute to Shyanne-Lee, saying the ongoing response from the community showed that in Launceston "every single person matters".
All family members thanked the police, SES and community volunteers who had given their time to help search for Shyanne-Lee.
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen about 8.30pm on April 30 on Henry Street, Launceston.
She was wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts according to police.
If you have information regarding Shyanne-Lee, call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania and quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
