A vigil for missing person Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was held at Launceston's City Park

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
June 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Shyanne-Lee Tatnell's grandmother Michelle Hubbard and mother Bobbi-Lee Ketchell at a vigil in Launceston's City Park. Picture by Joe Colbrook
The Launceston community turned out in droves to show support for the family of Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, who has been missing for more than a month.

