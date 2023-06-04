The Examiner
Inaugural player Jarrad Weeks retires from Tasmania JackJumpers

Updated June 4 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:58pm
Inaugural Tasmania JackJumper Jarrad Weeks has announced his retirement from the NBL. Picture by Rod Thompson
Inaugural Tasmania JackJumper Jarrad Weeks has announced his retirement from the NBL following an 11-year career.

