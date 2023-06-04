Inaugural Tasmania JackJumper Jarrad Weeks has announced his retirement from the NBL following an 11-year career.
The 33-year-old guard was the JackJumpers' fourth-ever signing having previously played for Sydney Kings, New Zealand Breakers, Cairns Taipans and Illawarra Hawks.
Affectionately known as 'Agent 97', the 254-game veteran became vice-captain when he signed with the league's newest franchise, helping the side to a grand finals run followed by a preliminary finals exit last season.
"It is with great pride I am hanging up my boots from my second home, the NBL," Weeks said following the announcement.
"I have cherished my 250-plus games I have played for what seems like half the league. I have had many highlights to show but looking back it is the friendships I will take with me in to my next chapter in life."
Weeks credited the coaches and teammates he worked with over the years for his journeyman career.
"The relationships I have created with people involved in every aspect of the five clubs I've played for will be something I take with me for the rest of my life," he said.
"I'm glad to have left my stamp on the NBL floorboards these past 12 years."
Playing for Auckland Tuatara in the New Zealand NBL, Weeks stated that he and his family planned to return to Tasmania following the conclusion the season and will remain a fan of the franchise.
"Finishing my playing career with this club has been my dream since I entered it," he said.
"I cannot wait to see this club win its first championship."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
