Letters|| Time for Premier Jeremy Rockliff to ban LGBT+ conversion practices

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2023 - 5:00am
Time for the Premier to act and stamp out conversion practices
TWELVE months ago on June 5, Premier Jeremy Rockliff showed significant leadership in committing his government to banning LGBTIQA+ conversion practices in line with recommendations of the Tasmanian Law Reform inquiry. One year on we are still waiting for action.

