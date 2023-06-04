Time for the Premier to act and stamp out conversion practices

TWELVE months ago on June 5, Premier Jeremy Rockliff showed significant leadership in committing his government to banning LGBTIQA+ conversion practices in line with recommendations of the Tasmanian Law Reform inquiry. One year on we are still waiting for action.
With Tasmanian and National research showing that conversion practices are ongoing, that they result in significant ongoing trauma, and that these are inflicted on as many as five per cent of LGBTIQA+ people including our young, the need for legislation is urgent.
As a Tasmanian parent, I am concerned and angered that such harm can still occur legally in our state, and I call on the government to not leave any more of our community at risk.
Have we not learnt from the revelations of the recent Inquiry into child sex abuse in institutional settings? We must ensure that Tasmania is a place of safety for all. When we become aware of harm to our most vulnerable, we must act immediately. These ongoing conversion practices must be banned .. now!
Don Pitcher, Clifton Beach
LET'S not be fooled by our State Government. Local government amalgamations, football stadiums etc. These are important issues but they are a great public distraction for the government from the real issues such as the ongoing health problems, the energy price rises and the severe cost of living increases that are crippling many of us.
Mike Radin, Launceston
IT seems the department of health's heart is in the right place but that the pathway to establishing a diagnostic mammography service is a tricky situation.
Medicare doesn't fund breastscreen. Breast screen is a state service. People have access to breastscreen. It works constantly and clinical work up's of breast masses occurs at a clinic in Hobart.
There is a mammogram unit installed in Launceston for breast screen but not for younger or non breast screen cases.
In Melbourne we had mammography units in public hospitals. We also had ultrasound colocated near the mammography unit.
It surely is easy to staff a clinic in Launceston in the several days the mammography unit is idle.
It's not rocket science.
As a doctor I am trained to deal with situations that are unexpected.
Happy to share my clinical insights.
Dr Fraser Brown, Trevallyn
IS THE government risking re-election over this matter? It is divisive and serious! I am still sitting on the fence weighing up the cost factor, against other outstanding needs.
"Are both the federal government and AFL contributions enough to sway us" or could the remaining costs be better spent on real life needs? We are by no means a super rich state.
The mention of continued running costs I believe will be covered by sponsorship, however blow outs concern me, as it seems never has such a large project ever come in on budget, and in some cases enormous blow outs.
Hospital waiting lists, housing, cost of living, energy pricing, petrol, food, cannot be put on the back-burner, people are suffering now. Do the benefits outweigh the enormous costs, can the money be better spent?
Many questions have to be considered, pertaining to the stadium, costs, number of people it will accommodate, transport to and from. We celebrate our AFL Team, and it is ludicrous that we are hindered to call it the name of an animal that only exists in Tasmania. Wow!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
So much for Mr Albanese claiming 'it is not racist to vote against the referendum.' Crispin Hull (Voice vote - The Examiner, May 31) states only racists will celebrate a No result. In other words, anyone opposing the voice model is a racist.
I am Aboriginal and not a racist. I can see that the voice is mutton dressed as lamb. An advisory body cannot influence politicians to change the country like the pro-lobby contend.
It cannot build a single house for homeless Aboriginals, cannot return stolen land, cannot force a treaty and cannot prevent racist laws.
I might not celebrate a 'No' outcome, but I will immediately lobby for a decent federal treaty while pointing out that this whole voice campaign is purely emotionally charged to con people into voting for something they do not understand.
Michael Mansell, Launceston
