The reforms that the Premier and I announced on the 24 January this year will ensure our fire and emergency services are stronger together.
These announcements followed more than five years of independent reviews into the state's emergency services, including reports from Mike Blake and Michael Stevens.
Recommendations from the reviews have found two key motivators for change - the need for a strong, clear chain of command, and the development of a sustainable funding source.
Reform is hard and complex and comprehensive reform such as this is a mammoth challenge, but our government is up to this challenge.
To establish a new, strong chain of command, the Chief Fire Officer role will be elevated to the Commissioner of Fire and Emergency Services.
This role will have equal standing with the Commissioner of Police in the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management.
The independent reviews recommended that our emergency services - police, fire and state emergency service - remain together to better protect the community, and we saw this in the exceptional response to the October 2022 Floods.
The Commissioner TFES will report directly to the minister of the day and will oversee the new Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service.
They will have greater control of operations, budget and finance, workforce and policy. The Commissioner TFES will be in charge and will have clear responsibilities and accountability.
We will retain Fire's key governance body - the State Fire Commission - and reform it to become the State Fire and Emergency Service Committee.
Its membership will grow to include representatives from the SES and other emergency services, to ensure everyone has a voice at the table.
This committee will be statutory body and will advise to and support the Commissioner of Fire and Emergency Services.
Our government is working through the reforms for the funding, which currently involves funding from seven different streams, including three separate levies. This is quite simply ludicrous, and needs to be fairer, simpler and sustainable to fund these critical services.
These reforms will be key parts of the new Fire and Emergency Services Act, which will be legislated later in the year.
These changes will empower our fire and emergency services so they can keep Tasmanians safe, now and into the future.
