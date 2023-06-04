The field of candidates in the City of Launceston mayoral race has broadened, as Dr George Razay announced his intentions to run in the by-election.
A world-leading researcher into Alzheimer's disease and dementia Dr Razay was first elected to the council at the 2022 local government elections, when he also campaigned for mayor.
He said his long career in healthcare, which includes more than 25 years at Launceston General Hospital and several years hosting Tassie Dementia Talks, influenced how he would approach mayoral duties.
"It's all about what the community needs," Cr Razay said.
"What are the issues that are important to the community that you feel you can make a change in.
"Over the last few years, I have been going around talking to the public about how to prevent and treat dementia and it has an impact on them ... direct communication with the community is very important."
According to Cr Razay the public was being "bombarded" by information, which did more harm than good.
Instead, he said he would communicate directly and clearly with the community to help effect lasting change.
Public health is a key focus of Cr Razay's policy platform, and he said he would encourage more alternative transport options which not only improved fitness and traffic, but cut air pollution and its associated illnesses.
Cr Razay also advocates more community gardens and more frequent markets to give Launceston residents access to fresh produce as he was concerned about rising rates of chronic diseases.
In addition to health problems, Cr Razay said his other focuses would be homelessness, senior citizens and the youth.
The candidate said people under 25-years-old were leaving the state to find work, and others were unable to find work as they did not finish high school which led to health problems.
"I'll talk to kids about the importance of how we should continue to study at least until year 12," Cr Razay said.
"I will encourage the university to give more scholarships for our local kids to study at University of Tasmania.
"Our young generation is really suffering from an epidemic of mental health disorders ... they are loaded with debt, and they have no hope about buying a house."
Cr Razay said he was politically independent, and although he intended to remain a part-time physician he was prepared to reduce his hours further to devote more time to mayoral duties.
"My priority will be the mayor position ... my priority is serving the community," he said.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
