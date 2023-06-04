The Examiner
Physician announces his candidacy for mayor of Launceston Council

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 5 2023 - 8:03am, first published 4:30am
Dr George Razay says he will contest the City of Launceston mayoral by-election. Picture by Joe Colbrook
The field of candidates in the City of Launceston mayoral race has broadened, as Dr George Razay announced his intentions to run in the by-election.

