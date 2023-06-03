Bridport have won their second match in a row as they travelled to University Oval to beat UTAS 10.13 (73) to 7.8 (50) in round eight of NTFA division one.
The Seagulls, who lost their opening six matches since re-entering the league, capitalised on their new-found confidence after their thrilling two-point win against Evandale last time out at Bridport Oval.
There was not much to split the sides in the first term; three majors apiece left the visitors with just a two-point margin at the first break.
Inaccurate shooting in the second quarter threatened to hurt the Seagulls, kicking one goal and five behinds with the scores reading 4.8 (32) to 4.3 (27) as the teams headed for the rooms.
The third stanza proved pivotal for Bridport's victory though, kicking four goals to two as they opened up a 17-point lead.
The Lions were unable to catch their opponents from there as they fell to a near four-goal defeat.
Bridport coach Andrew Philpott was reserved following the win, believing the squad still had plenty of improvement to do.
"We missed some goals and kept them in the game and then they come back at us," he said.
"We're starting to do things better for longer, that's what we're working on at the moment, trying not to bite off more than you can chew-type football.
"We're starting to understand our capabilities and playing to our strengths more, it's just a matter of doing it for longer.
"We bring ourselves undone at times with some bad decisions, our intent is good, but until we get our decisions right, we're going to keep letting teams in games."
There were only two multiple goal-kickers for the Seagulls in Matthew Taylor (3) and co-captain Joey Robinson (2).
Philpott explained the importance of what Robinson brought to the side. "Joey is as tough as they come, so if there's a ball to be won and he doesn't win it, the opposition don't win it," he said.
"He sets the example that way and he's a great tackler and obviously he can kick a goal."
Alongside Robinson, Bridport's best contributors were William McBride, Liam Mckean, Jakob Whelan, Liam Chorley and Jake Blackwell.
Elswehere, Evandale provided an almighty scare for Lilydale, with the Eagles only trailing by eight points heading into the final term.
The Demons responded strongly though, kicking five majors to seal a 12.17 (89) to 10.3 (63) win.
Kurtis Tuck, Thane Bardenhagen, Jai Asbury, Jake O'Loughin, Daniel Viney and Mark Walsh were Lilydale's best.
St Pats put out a statement win in their second versus third clash against Perth, dismantling the Magpies 21.8 (134) to 7.10 (52) at John Cunningham Memorial Oval.
An eight-goal second term gave the Saints a 56-point lead at the main break, with Perth unable to recover from there.
Bradley Dodd's six goals earned him best on ground, while Mitchell Bennett contributed seven of his own. Jonathan Lawrence, Brayden Claridge, Callum Harrison and Jake Carins also led the way.
Old Launcestonians eased past East Coast 12.13 (85) to 5.4 (34) and Old Scotch thumped Meander Valley 23.23 (161) to 5.0 (30).
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
