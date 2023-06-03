A Northern side will feature in the State Club Cup women's final for the second straight year, with Queechy Penguins winning through on Saturday.
After finishing the game against Derwent at 3-3, the Penguins won on shootouts 3-1 to confirm their place in the August 5 final, a year after South Launceston did the same.
"It's certainly what we wished for and hoped for but you've still got to bring it home and I'm really pleased - it's exceeded expectations in a lot of ways," coach Nic Duffy said.
"We know there's a difference between our competition and the Hobart competitions, so to really mix it with them and beat them, it's really terrific."
Queechy scored first to take a 1-0 lead into half-time despite losing captain Allie Tuson to a hand injury.
Leading 3-2 in the final minute, it looked like the Penguins would go through in regular time but a Derwent goal in the final 20 seconds ensured the game would go to shootouts.
Duffy praised the performance of their goalkeeper Petria Button as well as their strikers who were able to step up under the pressure of shootouts.
Julia Gunn scored two of the Penguins' regular-time goals as Millie Smith scored the other while Emma O'Grady found the back of the net twice for Derwent and Emily Rockefeller once.
Queechy will face DiamondBacks in the grand final after they defeated OHA 2-1.
"I think we go into that game as underdogs," Duffy said.
"DiamondBacks are fantastic unit but we'll do our best and look forward to coming down to Hobart - playing in the final will be terrific."
The men's final will be between North West Graduates and Derwent after the Graduates accounted for Canterbury 2-0 and Derwent defeated University 2-1.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
