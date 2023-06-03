The Examiner
Queechy Penguins make Hockey Tasmania's State Club Cup grand final

By Josh Partridge
Queechy players celebrate their State Club Cup victory. Picture by Hockey Tasmania
A Northern side will feature in the State Club Cup women's final for the second straight year, with Queechy Penguins winning through on Saturday.

